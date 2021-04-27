NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says 'young white affluent people' lead the 'defund the police' movement

Jake Lahut
·2 min read
eric adams young white affluent people defund the police
Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams. Andrew Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams pushed back on the "defund the police" slogan.

  • The Brooklyn Borough President told New York Magazine that people of color are not pushing for it.

  • "There are a lot of young white affluent people who are coming in and setting the conversation," he said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer running for New York City mayor, has been differentiating himself from the Democratic field as a pro-public safety candidate who sees more police as part of the solution.

In an interview with New York Magazine published Tuesday, Adams said the "defund the police" movement is led not by people of color in the Big Apple, but rather by young white professionals.

"Now, this is really being led by a different demographic," Adams said. "There are a lot of young white affluent people who are coming in and setting the conversation."

So far, only one candidate in the mayoral contest's crowded Democratic primary field has formally called for defunding the police. Dianne Morales, a non-profit executive, has campaigned on the terminology as part of her plan to reallocate $3 billion of the NYPD's nearly $11 billion budget to communities affected most by violent crime.

Adams was beaten in an NYPD precinct as a 12-year-old. Officers kicked Adams "in the groin repeatedly" after he was brought to the station for a criminal trespassing charge, according to his account of the incident in a 2014 essay. Still, he later enlisted as an officer with hopes of reforming the department from the inside. He spent 22 years in uniform before serving in the state senate from 2006 to 2013, becoming the first Black Brooklyn Borough President.

Now 60, Adams is promising to restore public safety across the five boroughs after a summer that saw the number of shootings double and a more recent uptick in gun violence.

"When you start defunding, hey, the cop is no longer on your corner," Adams continued in his New York Magazine interview. "That cop is no longer in your lobby. That cop is not standing outside when you leave your Broadway play. And I have never been to an event where the people were saying we want less cops. Never."

Adams said he first heard the term when he was at a Black Lives Matter protest over the summer, where he was confronted by a young Black man and a group of white friends.

"They are not living in the community that you are living in," Adams told the young man at the time, in his recollection for the magazine.. "Go back to your community, where there is real violence, and tell me you still want to defund the police."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Over 2,500 Asian American New Yorkers Sign Letter Demanding Inclusion in History Curriculum

    More than 2,500 residents of New York City have come together to sign an open letter calling for the inclusion of Asian American history in public schools on Monday. The letter, addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, argues that the surge in anti-Asian incidents has highlighted the “woefully inadequate” education of Asian American history in the school curriculum — and that instruction must start in the earliest grades. “Asian American children must know their history in this country so they can be proud of their heritage and stand up to discrimination and hate."

  • USA Today Let Stacey Abrams Stealth Edit Op-Ed to Downplay Support for Georgia Boycotts

    USA Today is being accused of providing cover for Stacey Abrams after the news organization allowed the Georgia Democrat to edit out a line from an opinion article she wrote in which she said she “can’t argue with” people who choose to boycott businesses in her state. In a March 31 op-ed about the corporate response to Georgia’s new voting law, which Abrams called “racist,” she wrote that she doesn’t believe boycotts are “necessary – yet.” However, she added: “Until we hear clear, unequivocal statements that show Georgia-based companies get what’s at stake, I can’t argue with an individual’s choice to opt for their competition.” Two days after publication, Major League Baseball announced that it was pulling the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of the state’s voting law. In response, USA Today allowed Abrams to heavily edit her op-ed. Many of the edits seemingly have little to do with MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game to Colorado, though Abrams did add that losing the game and the MLB draft could cost the state $100 million in lost revenue. She removed the line saying she can’t argue with people who boycott Georgia businesses, and instead wrote: “Rather than accept responsibility for their craven actions, Republican leaders blame me and others who have championed voting rights (and actually read the bill).” In the revised version, Abrams also noted that “Boycotts invariably cost jobs,” and that “Instead of a boycott, I strongly urge other events and productions to do business in Georgia and speak out against our law and similar proposals in other states.” According to the Internet Archive, Abrams’s piece was updated the afternoon of April 6, but an editor’s note acknowledging the changes wasn’t added for over two weeks, on April 22. Matt Whitlock, a Republican strategist, noted on Twitter that Politifact cited the edited version of Abrams’s op-ed to defend her from accusations that she supported a boycott before MLB’s decision. A line cited in the fact check – “Boycotts invariably cost jobs” – was added when the op-ed was updated on April 6, after MLB’s decision. Not over the fact that Stacey Abrams published an op-Ed about the Georgia law saying “boycotts work,” and she wouldn’t blame anyone for boycotting.. Then AFTER the MLB move, STEALTH EDITED the op-Ed with stronger language opposing boycotts, and media have used it to defend her. https://t.co/A284wksh2c — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2021 Attempts by National Review to reach USA Today’s opinion editor, Kristen DelGuzzi, on the phone and by email on Tuesday were unsuccessful. In a prepared statement, a spokesperson for USA Today’s parent company, Gannett, told Fox News: “We regret the oversight in updating the Stacey Abrams column. As soon as we recognized there was no editor’s note, we added it to the page to reflect her changes. We have reviewed our procedures to ensure this does not occur again.” Democrats in Georgia and nationally claim the new Georgia voting law is designed to suppress turnout in the state’s metro areas, which have a large number of minority voters. President Joe Biden has called the law “Jim Crow on Steroids,” and has lied about its provisions. Georgia’s Republican leaders have defended the law from attacks that is meant to suppress minority voters, and said comparisons to Jim Crow are misplaced. In an April 6, opinion article, David Mastio, USA Today’s deputy editorial page editor, wrote that the Georgia law is nothing like Jim Crow, is more liberal than many other state election laws, and probably will have no effect on voter turnout.

  • Black Lives Matter Claims Police ‘Wasted No Time in Senselessly Taking’ Ma’Khia Bryant’s Life

    In a post mourning the death of Columbus, Ohio teen Ma’Khia Bryant, Black Lives Matter claimed that the police “wasted no time in senselessly taking another Black child.” Bryant was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon after she charged at two women with a knife and attempted to stab them. Many neighbor witnesses, after watching video footage of the incident, concluded that the cop had no other option but to open fire to end the threat to the other parties. “Together, we’re going to uplift, center, and honor this Black child for what she loved — doing her hair, making TikToks, and being a teenager,” Black Lives Matter commented. The Black Lives Matter page on Bryant continues, “Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon showed up and shot this 16-year-old child point blank within a matter of seconds.” The post also claimed that Bryant placed the 911 call that drew officers to the scene. While Bryant’s family members have said she placed the call, police have refused to identify the caller, though they did release an audio recording of the call in which the caller can be heard saying that an unidentified person is “trying to stab us.” Bryant’s death closely followed the release of the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter of George Floyd. “Another Black life stolen with no regard,” the organization wrote. “Ma’Khia Bryant’s life mattered.”

  • Analysis-Are U.S. Supreme Court conservatives aiming to expand gun rights?

    The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constitution. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority believed to hold a broad view of the right to keep and bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution's Second Amendment, on Monday agreed to hear a case that could lead to the most impactful gun rights ruling in more than a decade. It took up the case in the aftermath of a spree of mass shootings and vows by Democratic President Joe Biden to pursue new gun control measures.

  • Feds accused Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations

    An Atlanta-area sheriff who's no stranger to controversy is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours, according to a federal indictment. The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday. It says Hill regularly received training that said force may not be used as punishment and had approved a policy that says a restraint chair may be used with a violent or uncontrollable person to prevent injury or property damage if other techniques are ineffective.

  • Letters to the Editor: Maxine Waters explained herself perfectly, but it still won't matter

    Rep. Maxine Waters' comments before the Derek Chauvin verdict were not much different from those of other nonviolent activists.

  • In unusual move, leftist Democrat to respond to Biden's Congress address

    After U.S. President Joe Biden gives his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, one of the more progressive members of his own Democratic party, Representative Jamaal Bowman, plans to deliver a response. It is routine for a member of the opposition party to give a rebuttal to a president's address, and Republicans have chosen Senator Tim Scott to do so this time. Bowman, 45, a Black former middle school principal who ousted a 16-term incumbent in New York City last November, is expected to urge Biden to push forward with a progressive agenda while the party has control of the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.

  • “Brink of anarchy”: Netanyahu ignores law to appoint loyalist justice minister

    An Israeli cabinet meeting exploded into a shouting match today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to install a loyalist as justice minister despite the attorney general’s determination that such a move was illegal.The latest: The Israeli supreme court issued an injunction to block Netanyahu's move on Tuesday night. The court will convene on Wednesday for a hearing on the matter.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Israel has held four consecutive inconclusive elections over two years amid a prolonged political crisis caused largely by Netanyahu's trial and his attempts to block it.Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and his mandate to form Israel's next government will expire in six days. As his position grows more vulnerable, his critics are accusing him of attempting to subvert Israeli democracy.The backstory: Under the previous coalition agreement, the justice minister must be a member of the Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz. That agreement remains valid until a new government is formed.Gantz himself served as interim justice minister until that appointment expired last month. Netanyahu initially ignored a legal opinion from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the post must be filled for COVID-related decisions. Driving the news: After the supreme court ruled that the government had to hold a vote to appoint a new minister, Netanyahu convened the cabinet on Tuesday.He and his fellow Likud party ministers blocked Gantz's reappointment. Then Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint Ofir Akunis, a minister from his own party.Between the lines: That's a violation of the coalition agreement, which gives Gantz a veto over appointments and is enshrined in Israeli law. When Mandelblit interjected to tell the ministers that the move was illegal, Netanyahu cut him off and put it up for a vote anyways.After shouting and allegations from Gantz and Netanyahu, Gantz's party boycotted the vote, and all the Likud ministers voted in favor.The meeting then became more chaotic still, with Mandelblit insisting that Akunis' appointment was null and void.After the meeting, the attorney general made his position clear to the supreme court, which blocked Netanyahu's move hours later.In another unprecedented move, Netanyahu asked that his position be represented before the supreme court not by the attorney general but by a private attorney. He also asked the court for 48 hours to reach understandings with Gantz on the issue.What they're saying: Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is trying to form an alternative government to oust Netanyahu, said the events prove “Netanyahu must go."Gideon Sa'ar, Netanyahu’s right-wing rival and also part of the attempts to form an alternative government, said the “delusional saga in the cabinet meeting proves there is an urgent need to replace the government."Naftali Bennett, the potential kingmaker who has negotiated with both Netanyahu and Lapid on forming a government, didn’t attack Netanyahu but said “Israel is on the brink of anarchy and a functioning government must be formed."What’s next: The negotiations between Lapid, Bennett and Sa'ar are ongoing but still with no breakthrough. The talks will continue with hopes of reaching a deal by May 2, when Netanyahu’s mandate expires.Netanyahu will try and use the time he has left to drive wedges between Lapid and Bennett and create divisions within Bennett’s party, including by offering his allies positions within Likud.Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the supreme court's action.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Poll: 50% of Republicans support GOP over Trump

    50% of Republicans said they support the Republican party more than former President Trump, in a new poll out Tuesday from NBC News. Why it matters: The poll suggests that Trump's hold on voters may be slipping, though he continues to dominate his party's rhetoric, agenda, and fundraising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGOP supporters have not outnumbered Trump supporters in NBC's national poll since July 2019.What they found: 44% of polled Republicans said they are greater Trump supporters than supporters of the GOP itself. NBC puts Trump's approval rating among all adults at 32% favorable and 55% unfavorable — down from his January rating. Methodology: Poll conducted April 17-20 among 1,000 adults, 60% of whom only had a cell phone. Margin of error for all adults is ±3.1 percentage points.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Movie theater owners ecstatic after record-low Oscars ratings

    Sunday night's Oscars telecast was a ratings dud, with viewership falling below 10 million for the first time ever, but the reaction from movie theater owners, and other in-person entertainment operators pummeled by the pandemic, was wild applause.Behind the scenes: 2020 was supposed to be the year that streaming killed cinemas, as we'd all become enamored with watching new feature films from the couch. But most of us didn't, as reflected by the record-low Oscars ratings.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A big reason we watch award shows is to see if the art we loved was also loved by others, and rewarded. But if you didn't watch in the first place, then there's no emotional attachment.Investment angle: AMC stock rose yesterday and is up again today.Altamont Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group yesterday became almost certain to buy Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as no rival bidder emerged. Altamont was an existing backer, and had pursued the bankruptcy as a restructuring mechanism when revenue disappeared and PPP loans ran out.Endeavor is set to go public later this week, aiming at a valuation north of $10 billion. It doesn't operate theaters, but it represents lots of movie stars and has a large live events business that would benefit from a return of in-person entertainment. A big question is if studios like Warner Brothers will revive the old theater exclusivity window or try to leverage some big-budget films to salvage the new normal. Or if there's a short-term bifurcation in how studios treat U.S. and international audiences, as COVID continues to ravage other countries.The bottom line: Studios had their big chance to go direct, and it didn't really seem to work. Investment firms will pay heed, on both sides of the equation. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NY Man Finds Noose Hanging From His Workspace

    A 23-year-old brotha in a New York City suburb just wanted to clock into work and earn a living. Instead, he was greeted with racial harassment and, most recently, a noose hanging from his workspace.

  • COVID 'apparently' an issue for Biden joint session, Rubio recalls packed chamber for impeachment

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio claims 'it's interesting' Democrats had no problems working in same room next to each other to impeach former president Donald Trump, but suddenly can't be in person for Biden joint session address.

  • Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

    A judge is set to decide the punishment for an Alabama man, sentenced to life in prison for a murder he committed at age 14, and whose case later led to a ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles. The judge will decide Tuesday if Evan Miller should be given an opportunity at parole one day or if he should die in prison because of a crime he committed as a teenager. Miller was 14 in 2003 when he and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to his trailer, a crime for which he was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

  • NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

    Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.

  • D.C. to pay $1.6 million to settle lawsuits over Trump inauguration protest arrests

    The D.C. government agreed Monday to a $1.6 million settlement in two lawsuits that alleged police unlawfully detained over 200 protesters and other constitutional violations during former President Trump's January 2017 inauguration.Driving the news: The suits accuse Metropolitan Police Department officers and then-Police Chief Peter Newsham of being responsible for the "mass arrests of demonstrators without probable cause, unlawful conditions of confinement for detainees, and/or use of excessive force," per a statement from the ACLU.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe civil cases, brought by the ACLU and attorney Jefferey Light on behalf of protesters, allege that police violated the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments, as well as D.C. law. They accuse police of rounding up and detaining 200-plus protesters "without access to food, water, or restrooms for up to 16 hours," despite only a small number of demonstrators causing damage during the protests."Officers also deployed pepper spray, flash-bang grenades, concussion grenades, and stingballs — explosive devices that release smoke, rubber pellets, and a chemical irritant within a radius of approximately 50 feet—against protesters and others both on the street ... without warning and in circumstances where there was no threat of harm to officers or the public."Excerpt from ACLU's statementOf note: The city's Police Complaints Board stated in a February 2017 report to Mayor Muriel Bowser on the conduct of police on Trump's Inauguration Day that "while in many instances MPD conducted activities in a constitutional manner, there are several instances where the observations made by [the Office of Police Complaints] cause concern and raise questions."The only convictions that eventuated from the 234 Inauguration Day arrests were for 21 people who pleaded guilty before trial, the Washington Post reports.The other side: When asked at a news conference to comment on the settlement, Bowser said: "We settled the matter."Representatives for Bowser and the MPD did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel moves to Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Black Sea fleet launched naval combat exercises on Tuesday as a U.S. coastguard vessel headed to the region at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow alarmed Kyiv and Western capitals in recent weeks by building up forces along the border with Ukraine, though last week it ordered a withdrawal of some troops. Russia's Black Sea fleet said on Tuesday its Moskva cruiser would hold live-fire drills with other ships and military helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

  • Three U.S. senators want driver monitoring systems mandated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. senators on Monday said they are introducing legislation that would require U.S. regulators to mandate installation of driver-monitoring systems to ensure motorists pay attention while using systems like Tesla's Autopilot. Senators Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar introduced the measure on Monday, saying they hope to get it included as part of infrastructure reform legislation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 28 probes into Tesla crashes to date, with 24 pending, where Autopilot was suspected of being in use.

  • Column: In California governor recall, Latinos have a chance to cause political 'desmadre'

    Gov. Newsom's defenders need to wake up, smell the pozole, and take this recall seriously when it comes to California's largest group.

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • Cheney splits with McCarthy, says Capitol siege review should not include BLM protests

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking House Republican, publicly broke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Monday, telling reporters a proposed independent commission should focus solely on the deadly Capitol insurrection, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Cheney's remarks reflect a widening gap between the two high-profile Republicans. McCarthy has said the bipartisan commission should broaden its scope to include other instances of political violence, citing Black Lives Matter and Antifa protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at the House GOP's annual policy retreat in Florida, per Reuters."I'm very concerned, as all my colleagues are, about the violence that we saw, the BLM, the Antifa violence last summer," she added. "I think that's a different set of issues, a different set of problems and a different set of solutions. "And so, I think it's very important that the Jan. 6 commission stays focused on what happened on Jan. 6, and what led to that day."Her comments support Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) position on the matter.The big picture: It's not the first time Cheney and McCarthy have publicly disagreed in recent months. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free