NYC mayoral candidates denounce gun violence after wild shootout
After a violent night in New York City, including 10 people shot during a shooting in Queens, candidates for New York City mayor are calling for action.
After a violent night in New York City, including 10 people shot during a shooting in Queens, candidates for New York City mayor are calling for action.
Police say the suspects rolled up on mopeds, shot inside or in front of the laundromat, and then fled the scene.
According to the city’s police department, the city has had over 1,900 shooting incidents this year, up 10% compared to last year.
Tarek allegedly called his ex a "washed-up loser" on set.
Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday. The shooting happened in the borough's Corona neighborhood. (Aug. 1)
Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people, authoriites said Sunday.
At least 10 people were shot and injured during a shooting outside a New York City laundromat on Saturday by two suspects who fled on the back of mopeds, according to police.
Millions of people left major cities in 2020 during the pandemic shutdown, but now many are returning. The real estate markets are skyrocketing, with Manhattan real estate brokers reporting the number of sales surging to the highest level in six years. Michael George reports.
"This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for a lack of a better word," New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
A handful of offseason acquisitions -- namely Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor and Devon Godchaux -- are trending in a positive direction in Phil Perry's initial Stockwatch from Patriots' training camp.
See the top Twitter reactions to Sean Strickland's win over Uriah Hall in the UFC on ESPN 28 main event.
Neither Megan Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly attended the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" premiere. MGK later tweeted about the movie with a trash emoji.
From Kate's sapphire sparkler to Princess Beatrice's unique diamond ring.
In a televised speech on Sunday, Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing pledged to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, to bring an end to the country's violence.He further promised to hold multi-party elections, but did not say when exactly that would happen."Myanmar is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework including the dialogue with the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar."In February, Myanmar's army seized power from a civilian government, lead by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi after her ruling party won in disputed elections.The military called the vote fraudulent and branded members of Suu Kyi's party 'extremists,' but the country's electoral commission dismissed the allegation.Military authorities have faced near daily protests since the coup and a resurgence of armed conflicts in the borderlands.One local activist group estimated that armed forces have so far killed more than 900 people, with nearly 7,000 military opponents arrested.ASEAN foreign ministers will meet on Monday, as diplomats aim to appoint a special envoy tasked with promoting dialogue between Myanmar's junta and its opponents.
Eight years after a judge ruled New York City police violated the constitution by stopping, questioning and frisking mostly Black […] The post New Yorkers say they’ve been ignored in stop-and-frisk fight appeared first on TheGrio.
The Tokyo Olympics will crown a new fastest man alive on Sunday morning. After Usain Bolt won the 100m at the last three Olympics, which sprinter will come out on top?
Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi
It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
The contractor from Blumberg, Germany, caused $600,000 worth of damage because he claimed the building's developer owed him $5.8 million, reports say.
A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d
A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.