NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

Two men in New York City fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knife point fight on May 4.

Police say the fight happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 4 at the Broadway Junction station, according to FOX 5.

Video released by police show a 52-year-old man walking past another man wearing a black Nike hoodie. He appeared to step on a piece of his belongings, triggering a reaction.

According to the report, an argument took place before the man in the hoodie pulled out a knife and chased the victim before both of them fell onto the train tracks.

The victim suffered injuries as a result of the incident and was slashed in the finger, head, ear, and chest, according to police, and sought medical attention.

The men were able to exit the tracks before a train came through the station, according to the report.

People with information about this incident are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).