As NYC Moves to Reopen High Schools in Two Weeks, Students Are Both Torn About Returning and Weary of Staying Home

Zoë Kirsch
·14 min read

Edward Acosta couldn’t help but notice when the number of teenagers in four of his classes started to dwindle.

“I used to have 30 people. Now, it’s 20 people logging in; now it’s only 15 people logging in,” the Richmond Hill High School sophomore explained.

While Edward said he wasn’t about to disappear, too, his feelings about virtual learning were unambiguous: “I don’t like it. It’s difficult for me. I’d rather be in school, where a teacher’s in front of me, and I have a piece of paper.”

Aside from a brief stint in the fall when all New York City students had access to some form of in-person learning, teens enrolled in public high school have been fully remote since a November COVID case spike shuttered the country’s largest school district. While elementary and middle school students and those with significant special needs have made their way back into buildings, high schools remained closed. That changed Monday, when Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that high schools would reopen for some in-person learning March 22.

“There is nothing more essential to our recovery than bringing back our public schools,” the mayor said. “Families depend on them. Everything revolves around our public schools. So we’re moving aggressively to bring our schools back now and fully in September.”

But only approximately 55,000 of the city’s roughly 282,000 high schoolers are supposed to show up in classrooms. That represents the students who opted into hybrid learning back in September.

It’s not clear whether the mayor’s decision to reopen high schools will allow for another opt-in period in what’s left of the 2020-21 school year.. But even though there is widespread disengagement with virtual learning among high schoolers, as evidenced by 15-year-old Edward and other teens from around the city interviewed by The 74, it’s also not certain how ready they are to leap back into the classroom.

“I think it seems very rushed and unsafe, and I have no plan to go back in person,” said Gaby Cancel, a senior at the 4,600-student Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn.

What is clear is that when students do return, either now or in September, school officials will have to grapple with how a year of lost learning and missed social opportunities has affected them.

Early in the pandemic, Edward would sometimes get anxiety attacks when he tried to do his remote coursework, he said. Initially, his sister would help him manage the material. As the pandemic wore on, his school guidance counselor started to help fill that role.

Without her check-ins, “I would probably never do school,” Edward said.

Related: When Siblings Become Teachers: It’s Not Just Parents Who Find Themselves Thrust Into the Demanding Role of At-Home Educators

Each student interviewed by The 74 described a unique set of challenges they were confronting as they tried to learn during the pandemic. But sometimes those issues overlapped. Many grappled with shared feelings — anxiety, listlessness, estrangement, and a lack of interest in course material, despite having a love for school pre-Covid. As their enthusiasm for school dropped off, many found new meaning in extracurriculars, especially activism and the arts.

Sixteen-year-old Roberto Quesada, a sophomore at Brooklyn Technical High School, one of the city’s elite specialized high schools, said that in his experience, regular check-ins from school staff — like Edward had with his guidance counselor — have helped mitigate some of the strain of remote learning.

“Giving [students] compliments, asking, ‘How has your day been?'” he said. These days, when a staff-to-peer relationship is strictly about academics, “It causes problems.”

For Gaby, the Fort Hamilton senior, the loss of that interactive component has meant that math, once her favorite subject, is now her least favorite. As a junior, she enjoyed learning new formulas during pre-calculus: “I actually really loved being able to understand and grasp information and do the problems really fast because it makes me feel smarter, when I know what I’m doing,” she said.

Calculus during remote learning, on the other hand, is something entirely different: staring into a teacher’s face and a sea of blank, muted screens. “It’s so hard to grasp certain formulas and ideas,” Gaby said. “Whereas in school, it was more of a conversation — like, we could just raise our hands — now, it’s more just like everybody’s either too afraid or too tired to come off of mute, or too uncomfortable.”

“Online puts a damper on the learning experience,” said Roberto, who’s been mourning the loss of face-to-face chemistry class which, he knows, would have involved colorful experiments with metals and gasses. The lack of that in-person component has left him and his classmates confused, he said. “You don’t understand the concepts as well without ways to visualize what’s happening.”

And then there’s the exhaustion of being on a computer all day. The students all put slightly different spins on this, but overall, their message was the same.

Rainier Harris, a senior at Regis High School, an all-boys Catholic prep school on the Upper East Side whose alumni include Dr. Anthony Fauci, called virtual learning “a thorn in his side.” While his school has offered students a hybrid learning option since early December, Rainier decided going into the building wasn’t worth the extra risk.

“I’m so tired of school, and grades, and submitting things before 11:59 (p.m.),” he said. “I haven’t felt like I was learning … honestly, since the pandemic started. I feel like I’ve been giving correct answers and, you know, getting stuff to the teachers that they like, but I don’t feel like I’m actually digesting anything, which is really sad, ’cause I like learning.”

Related: My Mom Is 55, Black, and Just Returned to Work in a Doctor’s Office in New York City. That’s Why I’m Scared

Hamza Banihani and his younger sister Sumaya also attend private school, but in their case, it’s two that are designed to address their special needs. For the siblings, remote learning was an untenable option.

School before the pandemic was Hamza’s whole life, his mother Merieme said. It was all of his social relationships, a place where he was beloved by his teachers. But virtual classes were completely different.

“With the remote, he cannot focus,” she explained. “He always complained from the headache in his brain because he tried to focus, he tried his best … It was very hard for him to handle.

Hamza, who has Asperger’s syndrome and asthma, tried to find the good in the bad during virtual learning in the spring, getting a kick out of the avatar he chose for his Zoom meetings — “Meter Griffin,” Peter Griffin from Family Guy plastered on all six sides of a cube — but overall, virtual learning was a major hassle, he said.

“I would like to say this,” Hamza added with a laugh. “If the coronavirus manifested itself into a human form, I’d like to kick it. I’d like to be the first person to kick the human coronavirus in the face.”

Hamza Banihani gives the thumbs-up during a family vacation photo at Lake George in August. His sister, Sumaya, is wearing a sun hat. (Merieme Banihani)
Hamza Banihani gives the thumbs-up during a family vacation photo at Lake George in August. His sister, Sumaya, is wearing a sun hat. (Merieme Banihani)

In November, the nonprofit Advocates for Children filed a federal class action lawsuit against the city on behalf of students with special needs who they say have missed legally mandated services during virtual learning. Fortunately for Hamza and Sumaya, their mother Merieme and the advocacy group fought years ago to get the two NYC public school students into a state-approved private school. Once schools opened up in late September, they were able to go back, and they’ve been back ever since.

While Hamza can’t exchange high fives and handshakes with his peers in-person like he used to, the aspiring digital animator can still draw cartoons on his iPad during lunch. He now looks back at homeschooling as the worst part of the pandemic.

During virtual learning, “The two things speaking were the teachers talking and my own brain talking,” he said. “In normal situations, I usually don’t focus on things too well. My brain is a very good distracting tool … It was a really good relief being back in school.”

Many of the students who haven’t reentered buildings say that what they miss most about pre-pandemic life are the little moments that made school feel like school: that interaction when they’d ask a classmate at a neighboring desk to borrow a pencil, or when the room would erupt into laughter over something goofy a teacher said. Those were the everyday things that brought them closer to their peers, they said.

“In-person, someone can make a joke and we can all laugh, have some fun a little,” explained Hamza. Virtual learning “is way more boring than in-person.”

“When you’re talking with friends in school, you’ll talk about funny things that happened in class or something stupid that happened …” said Rainier. “All those little moments are lost … These little moments that make the day a bit easier to go through. I don’t really know how to explain it, just the energy — the energy gets lost.”

“My friend group has narrowed down a lot,” said Roberto, the Brooklyn Tech sophomore, who, before the pandemic, was the kind of student who greeted dozens of acquaintances as he swept through the hallways on his way to class: kids he’d gotten to know through clubs like student government and debate. That large group has disappeared from his life, he said. Now, he has regular interactions with about six close friends.

Social media platforms like Instagram are now the nearest thing the school has to a town square, he said. “That’s where people see what everyone’s doing, and ‘like’ each others’ posts,” he said. But as is painfully obvious to everyone at this point, the internet is no substitute for real social interactions.

“I think it’s hard to form new friendships during the pandemic,” he said. “It doesn’t foster social interaction.”

Prior to the pandemic, a central part of Gaby’s social life was congregating with other Fort Hamilton High students at the shopping center on 86th Street and 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge, where they’d drop by Starbucks and Chipotle.

Gaby Cancel, a senior at Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, said the isolation especially from her friends during COVID-19, affected her mental health. (Gaby Cancel)
Gaby Cancel, a senior at Fort Hamilton High School in Brooklyn, said the isolation especially from her friends during COVID-19, affected her mental health. (Gaby Cancel)

The transition to virtual learning has been so isolating, she said, that it’s affected her mental health. “Now, I don’t see anyone,” she explained. “I don’t go out at all, unless it’s to go to a family member’s house … It made me kind of lose friends because there are a lot of friends … that I would only really talk to in school, and I wouldn’t feel the need to reach out through text or FaceTiming them … With the decline of my mental state, that kind of also impacted how much I was willing to reach out to my friends … It’s a lot when there’s so much going on.”

Some of the students, including Edward from Richmond Hill and Rainier from Regis, still see their friends in-person, meeting in local parks and taking long walks, sometimes for hours. Edward’s group, which met in middle school, will camp out on the swings and “walk it off” as they talk and listen to artists like SZA and Frank Ocean.

Over in Manhattan, Rainier and a few peers gather at the Great Lawn in Central Park, just a block from their school, where they eat Shake Shack or Chick-fil-A for lunch and chat about the TV shows they’ve been watching.

Importantly, those friendships pre-date the pandemic. Roberto said he’s mentored first-years on his Brooklyn Tech debate team during COVID, as they’ve struggled to make friends at a school they’d never fully attended.

“The freshman class is having a hard time,” he said. “It must be very tough, it must be very lonely.”

Some of those students have told Roberto that when they return to school in September, it’ll feel like being new all over again, he said. “They don’t know a lot about the school that people who have physically been in there know,” he said. “I think that’s something the freshman class uniquely faces.”

Like the transition from middle school to high school, teenagers moving out of high school and into the next chapter of their lives are also facing singular pressures.

Rainier, who has already applied to schools and will be looking for college acceptance letters this April, said that if the pandemic means he won’t be able to start in-person this fall, he’ll be crushed.

“I’m really looking to college to be the highlight of my life,” he said. “I hope it can come together.

For Nina Worley, a junior at Manhattan’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the pandemic has already changed her college application journey. The daughter of a psychologist from Argentina and a nonprofit worker from Germany, she had planned to apply to international universities. But those schools require a slew of AP exams, and taking those tests online during Covid proved extra stressful because the virtual versions don’t let students toggle to previous pages to check and revise their answers.

Nina Worley and her brother, Noah, at home in Harlem in July. (Nina Worley)
Nina Worley and her brother, Noah, at home in Harlem in July. (Nina Worley)

For Nina and the others, extracurriculars now occupied a new, central role. She started two virtual clubs at her school, a Latinx student union and a group that helps middle school students in low-income neighborhoods get into specialized high schools like her own.

Gaby, who in the first months of the pandemic found herself barraged with negative thoughts, channeled her energy into helping with a holiday drive organized by activist group Teens Take Charge, which supplied food and clothes to homeless residents in the Bronx.

And she found her way back to visual arts, after giving up drawing last year. Now, she’s trying her hand at new forms, like printmaking and watercolor.

Meanwhile, Rainier received an extraordinary opportunity in May, when he was hired as an apprentice to work on the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with Bruce Springsteen and former president Barack Obama. While balancing the job with school was tricky, he enjoyed attending producer meetings, cutting tape, doing live transcriptions and learning the basics of audio and sound design.

“It’s made me feel like the work I’m putting in is working towards something, rather than just a grade,” he said. “That’s definitely been beneficial for my mental health.”

Students said that, after a year of tumult, a return to school is anything but simple. The mayor said on Friday that by September, he expects students to either be attending school full time in person or be fully remote. There will be no more hybrid mixture of both.

Gaby’s family has been trying to help her connect with a therapist for a while now, she said, but the lack of resources at Fort Hamilton, combined with the number of counselors who are booked citywide, has made finding one difficult. As students return to in-person learning, she’d like to see more social workers and therapists for teens grappling with the fallout of the pandemic in city schools, she said.

When Roberto thinks about going back to in-person learning, he considers his crowded A-train commute and the once-teeming hallways of Brooklyn Tech. He thinks about how sometimes, he’d arrive late to a class on the 8th floor because the elevators had been broken, and because the stairwells were so crowded he’d have to throw an elbow or two to break through the hordes of students.

“That environment reflects why a virus is likely to spread in our school,” he said.

For Edward Acosta, it’s hard to picture the shift back to school, given how much time has passed, and how comfortably he’s settled into a routine of watching anime and cuddling his cat, Winter.

When schools first opened up back in September, Edward’s family opted him in. But after he went into the building and saw kids taking their online classes in one room all day, he decided he’d rather stay home.

“I do miss [school], but I don’t want to go back,” he said. “Now, I can’t even socialize. I like staying home. No one has talked to me in forever. Nobody really knows about me, they just think I disappeared. So when I go back to school, I just don’t want to feel that pressure, like everyone looking at me. I’ve just been home like everybody else.”

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • This high school reopened two months ago, with no COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's how

    Northern California Catholic schools, including high schools, have opened campuses five days a week, with few virus outbreaks. Science and discipline have helped.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Children should not be excluded for failing to wear masks, says minister, as schools reopen

    Unions threaten school closures if too many pupils fail to wear masks UK must prepare for 'hard winter', health expert warns Financial scams have become hidden 'epidemic' Working mothers bearing brunt of mental health problems Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial "Nobody should be denied an education if they don't wear a mask," minister for children Vicky Ford has said as schools return in England today in the first step of lockdown easing. As pupils across the country return to school for the first time in at least two months, the question of whether masks should be compulsory for pupils is still contested among experts and ministers. Mr Ford told Sky News: "The vast majority of teenagers...they want to do everything they can to protect themselves from the virus...and they understand that the masks that have been recommended by the medical officers are a way to help to do that." She added: "But some are exempt from wearing masks, some may be very anxious about wearing masks, but I really would encourage them to do so." When asked why she has not made mask-wearing compulsory in schools, Ms Ford replied that she has followed "the medical advice we had," which was just to "strongly encourage them." Ms Ford added that the mask policy in schools will be reviewed at Easter. Sage member, Professor Calum Semple, said schools were "absolutely" safe for children and it was safe for schools to go back. Follow the latest updates below.

  • WATCH: How One School Is Using House Calls to Keep Kids Learning During the Pandemic

    This piece is part of “COVID Warriors: How Educators Are Saving the Pandemic Generation,” a two-week series produced in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network that explores what educators, schools, and districts are doing to prevent an entire generation of students from lost learning and its lifetime of consequences. Read all the pieces in this series as […]

  • At least 1,000 COVID-19 deaths linked to workplace transmission were reportedly never investigated

    More than 1,000 worker deaths from COVID-19 that were linked to workplace transmission were never investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the state or local level, a Wall Street Journal investigation found. The Journal notes that the number likely understates that actual toll. Many of those fatalities weren't reported to OSHA agencies by employers in the first place, but David Michaels, the OSHA director in the Obama administration, told the Journal the coronavirus pandemic still "exposed OSHA's great weaknesses." Indeed, the Journal reports, OSHA records and state health care data show the agencies often took limited steps when they did respond to safety complaints. For example, the Journal identified 180 COVID-19 deaths among workers that occurred four weeks or more after complaints to OSHA agencies. In those cases, the investigation didn't extend beyond corresponding with employers. And despite an increase in complaints during the pandemic, OSHA agencies actually conducted fewer inspections than they did in the previous year. But, aside from a lack of action, it seems there were also built-in inefficiencies that left the OSHA unprepared to respond to pandemic. The agency's rules, the Journal reports, are "designed to minimize chemical-exposure risks and injuries such as falls and electric shocks," not infectious disease. Officials did start drafting rules centered on preventing the spread of such diseases in healthcare facilities after the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, but never completed the process. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIowa governor signs GOP-backed bill that limits early and Election Day voting

  • A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies

    It's not a stretch to say asymptomatic spreaders unwittingly engage in zombielike behaviors. gremlin via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 has hijacked people’s lives, families and work. And, it has hijacked their bodies and minds in ways that they may not even be aware of. As we see it, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a sort of zombie virus, turning people not into the undead but rather into the unsick. By interfering with our bodies’ normal immune response and blocking pain, the virus keeps the infected on their feet, spreading the virus. People typically think of zombies as the stuff of science fiction. But in the biological world, zombies are all over the place, from the Ophiocordyceps fungus that perpetuates itself by zombifying ants; to Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite that completes its life cycle by leading rodents into the jaws of predators. Zombie viruses are also a real thing, influencing their host’s behavior in ways that enhance the viruses’ evolutionary fitness. One of us is a professor of psychology. The other is an emergency physician. Both of us are evolutionary medicine researchers. And we suggest to you that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is yet another zombie virus, a master manipulator operating under the radar. This pandemic may have unleashed a horde of the unsick: infected and unwitting victims of a manipulative virus. The novel coronavirus, which first appeared in China in late 2019. Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images How the virus turns us into the unsick It is the unsick who spread the virus most readily. About 40% of those with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic spreaders, never showing symptoms at all. And those who do show symptoms are most contagious in the two days before symptoms appear. Why people don’t feel sick earlier – or sick at all – might be part of the evolutionary strategy of SARS-CoV-2. A look under the hood of the virus reveals more about that manipulative machinery. SARS-CoV-2 interferes with a person’s immune response; this is why people don’t necessarily feel sick and withdrawn as they would in a typical viral infection. Instead, SARS-CoV-2 silences the body’s alarm signals that otherwise would orchestrate anti-viral defenses. It blocks interferons, a set of molecules that help fight viruses. Interferon activity makes people feel more depressed and socially withdrawn – so when the novel coronanvirus impedes interferon activity, mood is lifted, sociality is increased and you feel less sick. The virus also decreases pain perception. Normally, pain motivates us to hunker down when we need to heal. But SARS-CoV-2 blocks this response by preventing the transmission of pain signals. This is why people feel fine even when they are teeming with virus before the onset of symptoms. At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 dampens the body’s response to infection. It hinders pro-inflammatory cytokines, molecules that help spur the immune response. This too makes hosts feel better than they should. Typically, feeling sick helps our bodies prioritize healing by making us reduce our energy expenditure. With SARS-CoV-2, unsick hosts have the energy to do as much as they used to, maybe more. 3D Animation: SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission leading to COVID-19. An evolutionary leg up How SARS-CoV-2 evolved to manipulate humans is still speculation. The virus could have first evolved in other mammals, like pangolins. There, it may have acquired its immune-evading, manipulative machinery before jumping to humans. No intent or thought is involved; SARS-CoV-2 is not scheming to take over your body. This is simply evolution at work, nothing personal. The virus evolves because of variation and selection. And in a pandemic involving hundreds of millions of infections and trillions of viral replications, plenty of genetic variants could give it an evolutionary leg up. More research is needed to determine whether new variants make people feel unsick for longer. That, of course, would make it even easier for the virus spread during the asymptomatic phase. For example, a paper in the Journal of Transnational Medicine reported that the GZ69 variant is associated with high shedding rates in asymptomatic patients, meaning that people are highly contagious even when they are feeling fine. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] It’s possible that SARS-CoV-2 might make people feel even better than they would without infection from the virus. One study found people did not reduce their time out in public even when they had COVID-19 symptoms. If anything, they went out more. Any variant that does this clearly has an evolutionary advantage when it comes to transmission. Using surveys and social media data, our research team is now testing whether people are more social during their most infectious days. Things to consider We must take seriously the possibility that the virus is zombifying us – altering our behavior in ways that help perpetuate it. By keeping people feeling good when they are capable of spreading the virus, SARS-CoV-2 spreads under the radar, more like a sexually transmitted disease than a respiratory virus. Many of us have unwittingly acted as vehicles for its propagation, with stunning implications. Our behavior might not be in our own evolutionary interests. Instead, the unsick may be serving the virus. Researchers often ignore the impact that viruses might have on our moods and behaviors. But like ants and rodents, humans are not exempt from the neural and behavioral hijacking that’s widespread in the natural world. We believe that it is critical to consider the possible “anti-symptoms” of this virus: temporary reduction in pain, feeling more energetic than normal and perhaps even wanting to be around people more than usual. With all this in mind, here’s some advice, likely the most ironic you’ve heard in the last year: If you’ve been feeling surprisingly good the last few days, you might want to get a COVID-19 test.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Athena Aktipis, Arizona State University and Joe Alcock, University of New Mexico. Read more:Two gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 casesWhat’s in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit Enshrined in Relief Bill Could Substantially Cut Poverty — and Lift Academic Performance

    The House of Representatives is expected to approve the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package at the center of President Biden’s domestic agenda — on Tuesday. While education observers will celebrate the inclusion of billions of dollars in aid to schools, one of its tax provisions also holds indirect but […]

  • Anxiety Causes Me To Fixate On Things I Can’t Control

    Anxiety can cause a fixation, or obsessive thoughts that focus on one particular event or incident. This can lead to sleep problems and more.

  • Self-Care Advocate Alexandra Elle Wants Women to Give Themselves "Permission to Pause"

    The author and podcast host, who teamed with COS for International Women's Day, talks self-care, parenting pandemic fatigue, and why community is more crucial than ever before.

  • Prince Harry Says He Feels "Really Let Down" by His Father

    He told Oprah that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls amid his his decision to "step back."

  • Tesla To Unveil Updated Cybertruck In Coming Quarter

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that an updated version of the upcoming Cybertruck will be unveiled in the next quarter. What Happened: The entrepreneur teased the reveal of the electric pickup in a tweet. Update probably in Q2. Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021 Musk said the present focus has to be on building the Gigafactory in Texas where the vehicle will be built. Why It Matters: In October last year, Musk had said that the Cybertruck was going to be “better than what we showed.” See Also: Tesla Cybertruck And SpaceX Starship To Use A New Alloy, Musk Reveals The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and was put up for sale on the Tesla website for $39,900 without added incentives. See Also: Rivian Starts Taking Pickup Orders, With Pricing That Tops Tesla Cybertruck In May last year, Musk went on a test drive of the Cybertruck with comedian Jay Leno and remarked that the vehicle was “pretty close” to the final version, but the proportions needed to be 5% smaller to fit in a standard garage. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.8% lower at $597.95 on Friday and fell 0.28% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo by BrickinNick on Fickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Says There's A Reason Why Only 2 US Carmakers Have Avoided Bankruptcy Out Of ThousandsTesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Editorial: California's ethnic studies curriculum is controversial and a little sloppy — but much improved

    Gone are the divisiveness, jargon and narrow ideological lens of the first attempt to teach an important course.

  • Amazon Shoppers Say This Dermatologist-Approved Biotin Serum Is Better Than Rogaine

    People whose hair hadn’t grown in 10 years say it changed everything.

  • 'Now we want everything': Polish activist Marta Lempart vows to continue anti-abortion rebellion

    Poland’s Women’s Strike movement took to the streets on Monday in the latest of a series of nationwide protests over the introduction of an almost complete ban on abortion, with Marta Lempart once again leading the way. The softly spoken Ms Lempart, a 41-year-old lawyer, has shot from relative obscurity to become one of the most recognised faces in Poland – but at a considerable personal cost. In the course of protests she has been pepper sprayed and struck with a police baton. She also faces a number of criminal charges including causing an epidemiological threat during a pandemic by organising a demonstration and insulting a police officer, in a case against her that the US State Department has said “are part and parcel of constricting space for civil society in Poland”. Speaking to The Telegraph just before the march to mark International Women's Day, Ms Lempart described her fear that she might suffer the same fate as Pawel Adamowicz, the liberal mayor of the northern Polish city of Gdansk, who was stabbed to death by a lone attacker in front of hundreds during a charity concert in Jan 2019. A fierce government critic, Adamowicz had been subjected to a barrage of criticism by state-owned television before his death; an onslaught which his family and supporters believe cultivated an atmosphere of hate that contributed to his death. “They killed him by using TV propaganda,” Ms Lempart said. “They built up an atmosphere that would provoke someone, trigger someone to do something, and that is what happened. Now they are using tonnes and tonnes of material against me." She said: “Once they got the results of my [positive] Covid-19 tests and did a 90-minute special on how I’m organising these protests even though I have Covid-19, and basically the general narrative was that it was good I had coronavirus and maybe I would die from it. And that is just one of many examples.”

  • Professors wore Confederate gear and took noose to college party in Alabama, photos show

    The university is investigating.

  • Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Like

    One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.

  • Did The Bachelor Basically Tell Us Who Wins Already?

    It does not feel like The Bachelor is being subtle about who Matt James is going to pick during the season 25 finale.

  • Creator of Free Website for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Uses Platform to Raise Anti-Asian Hate Awareness

    After creating a website that helps New Yorkers find COVID-19 vaccines, a software developer is using his new platform to take a stand against anti-Asian hate. What is TurboVax: Last month, Huge Ma launched TurboVax, a website that "finds appointments from 53 city and state-run vaccine sites in the NYC area." TurboVax makes it easier for New York City residents to locate available vaccines and also book vaccine appointments, according to ABC News.

  • A Doctor Explains Why Bookstores Make Some People Feel the Need to Poop

    It's known as "Mariko Aoki phenomenon," and it's more common than you might think.

  • 25 Secret Money Traps at Target, Walmart and Other Big-Box Stores

    Don't let stores make you spend more than you intend to. By knowing how they can trick you into overspending, you can avoid buying things you don't need.

  • 9 Successful and High-Powered Women in the Biden Administration

    Women have always been held back behind men in the workplace. Generally, when compared to the opposite sex, they make less, have less job authority and are still expected to take on the brunt of...