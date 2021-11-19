NYC murder suspect busted in Dominican Republic 25 years after Brooklyn killing

A fugitive on the run after a 1996 Brooklyn murder exchanged his tropical Dominican Republic hideaway for a blustery New York November when he was busted for the 25-year-old killing, authorities said Friday.

After two and a half decades, Bienvenido Rodriguez finally ended up in front of a Brooklyn judge, where he was charged with stabbing 21-year-old Geovani Malpica to death during a clash in Bushwick on July 17, 1996.

Malpica’s family were “ecstatic” over the arrest, said NYPD Detective Alex Malpica, Geovani’s first cousin.

“We’re extremely happy that the family is finally going to receive some justice,” said Detective Malpica, who didn’t work on the investigation. “I talked to my aunts and cousins this morning. It’s a day that they can’t believe is finally here after so many years.”

Malpica accused Rodriguez of sleeping with his girlfriend when the two started arguing on DeKalb Ave. near Knickerbocker Ave., cops said.

The two quickly came to blows. In the frenzy, Rodriguez chased Malpica down the street and plunged a knife into his victim’s chest, police said.

Rodriguez was quickly identified as Malpica’s killer, but he left the country before detectives could arrest him, authorities said.

For the next two decades, cops chased Rodriguez across the globe tracking him down to Chile then, finally, to the Dominican Republic in 2018, cops said.

With the help of the Univision television network, and an NYPD Crime Stoppers story about the ongoing search for Rodriguez was broadcast in the Dominican Republic, cops received numerous tips about the suspect’s whereabouts.

NYPD detectives and Dominican authorities arrested Rodriguez, who was finally extradited to the U.S. on Thursday night.

Standing in a grey hooded sweatshirt, a grey-haired Rodriguez was ordered held without bail after his arraignment.

The tipster who alerted police to Rodriguez’s whereabouts will receive the $3,500 reward, cops said. It’s believed to be the first time NYPD Crime Stoppers reward is being paid to someone living outside the U.S.

Geovani was a talented artist and avid basketball player who was deeply rooted in his community, his cousin said.

“Everyone in the neighborhood knew him,” Det. Malpica said. “He was that kid that everyone knew by name. He’s missed. He’s very missed.”