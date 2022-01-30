NYC neighbors describe ‘monster’ accused in Queens slaying as a longtime menace

There was no welcome mat outside the Far Rockaway apartment of Evelyn Cruz, only a hand-written warning taped to its slate-gray entrance.

“Think again before ... is ... too late .. wrong door,” read the menacing message posted by the murder suspect known to her unnerved neighbors as the “Monster.”

Cruz, 48, remained in custody for the fatal stabbing of a fellow tenant last weekend, only a few days before the victim’s planned wedding day. The slaying came as no surprise inside the Sand Castle apartment complex, where shaken residents recounted tales from the accused killer’s alleged years-long reign of terror.

“This is an ongoing issue that should have been handled a long, long, long time ago,” said neighbor Philip Thomas, 47, one of Cruz’s targets in the Queens waterfront building. “I’ve told them that no one’s going to do something until someone is killed.”

The prescient Thomas recounted Cruz taking a baseball bat to his apartment door, while others recalled her bullying a wheelchair-bound man until he fled the building and threatening to assault a grandmother on the street outside. A pair of neighbors reported the woman exposing her private parts in public.

“They don’t call me a monster for nothing,” Cruz declared while threatening a neighbor last June, according to police. “Do you want a problem?”

Her latest target was Jessica Britt, 33, fatally knifed last Sunday in the lobby of her building as her fiancee watched helplessly, cops said.

The NYPD reported two prior violent incidents targeting Sand Castle residents: A November 2019 menacing charge where Cruz threatened to cut a neighbor with a razor blade and an assault six months earlier where she slashed the neck of a building resident.

Victim Alise Brown, 32, said she had problems with Cruz across three years before the bloody May 21, 2019, confrontation on a night where her deranged neighbor was chasing another woman with a butcher’s knife.

“She said, ‘I’m going to cut your pretty face b---h,’ and the next thing you know I just see blood coming down my neck,” said Brown, who took 10 stitches to close the gash and received an order of protection against Cruz. “The doctor said I’m lucky I got to the hospital in time because I could have died.”

Story continues

Cruz pleaded guilty to assault for the attack and was given a conditional discharge, authorities said. She had also pleaded guilty to a Manhattan assault charge in 2000 and was sentenced to six months behind bars in that case, prosecutors said.

Any other cases against Cruz are sealed, a spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorney said.

Neighbors claimed the landlord ignored repeated complaints about the unhinged resident of the 917-unit apartment complex, and Brown said she spoke directly with management.

“I warned them, I begged them, I was shaking,” she said. “Everybody knew something like this was going to happen.”

Two phone messages left for the building management last week were not returned.

“She terrorized this whole floor pretty much,” said Thomas, 47, pointing to the dents left in his door by the bat-swinging murder suspect. “This was a snowball effect. "

Cruz, knife in hand, was allegedly waiting in the building lobby when Britt and fiancee Elizabeth Blue returned home around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 22 after celebrating a week where both landed new jobs. The couple, who shared an apartment with their cat and two turtles, planned to get married this coming week after a three-year romance.

The fatal attack began in an instant, said the 34-year-old Blue, the last incident after nearly two years of conflict with Cruz.

The armed assailant “started walking toward (Britt) ... All you saw was the knife come down,” said Blue. “(Britt) was protecting me. (She) turned to me and spit up all the blood. I had to rip her clothes open to see the hole in her chest. I feel like I lost the best woman in the world.

“I’m still waiting for her to walk in the door, talking about she’s hungry,” the mourning Blue continued. “That woman deserves to rot in jail. The whole time I’ve been living in this building, everybody called her ‘Monster.’”

Cruz couldn’t be reached for comment because she remains hospitalized. It is not clear if she has a lawyer as her arraignment in the fatal stabbing is still pending, said Queens District Attorney spokeswoman Ikimulisa Livingston.

According to Thomas, several of the bizarre homemade signs taped to the murder suspect’s front door were directed at him — with one describing him as a “crackhead lover” and another labeling him a “Cop-Caller Snitch!!”

Building resident Beverly Tompkins, 65, recounted multiple run-ins with the murder suspect. The first came after they crossed paths in a local laundromat, with Cruz rolling her eyes as she walked past the older woman.

“The next thing, I had my granddaughter and I was taking her to school,” recounted Tompkins. “And she started cursing at me and calling me all kinds of names, and saying she was going to beat me up in the street.”

Tompkins said Cruz would often pound on the shared walls of their apartment late at night.

“I’m happy that she’s gone, but I’m sorry it had to happen that way,” said Tompkins. “A young girl is dead.”