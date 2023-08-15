NYC opens migrant megashelter outside psychiatric center in Queens

NEW YORK — New York City opened a cavernous state-funded shelter cramped with spartan cots in eastern Queens on Tuesday, as a politically diverse group of elected officials banded together in Brooklyn to demand more federal funds for the asylum seeker crisis.

The new facility, planned to ultimately host more than 1,000 single male migrants for stays up to 60 days, is housed in tent-style barracks outside the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village.

The city said it planned to open the shelter to about 100 men on Tuesday, with the number expected to grow rapidly as officials scramble to house new waves of migrants who are stretching the shelter system to its seams.

The austere new shelter, planted on a parking lot on the easternmost edge of the city, includes a main structure with about 850 Coleman cots, a smaller tent with another 150 cots, a cafeteria structure and bathrooms housed in covered trailers outside.

City officials proudly toured reporters around the facility Tuesday afternoon while acknowledging the makeshift setup was far from perfect. The cots were bunched tightly together, mirroring a controversial shelter on Randalls Island earlier in the crisis.

Another state-funded shelter with a capacity of around 2,000 is slated to open on Randalls Island in the coming months.

“We’re out of good options,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mayor Adams. “We’re out of even OK options. These are the only options left.”

Like previous shelters the city has opened in response to the crisis, the Creedmoor relief center has drawn sharp criticism from nearby communities.

Three Democratic elected officials in the area — City Councilwoman Linda Lee, state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein — issued a statement Tuesday asserting the facility would “adversely impact nearby social service organizations.”

“Our offices have been clear with Adams’ Administration from the very beginning — a 1,000-person tent shelter at Creedmoor is an inadequate approach,” said the statement. “The site is located in the heart of a residential community, lacking in public transit, commerce, and infrastructure, effectively stranding asylum seekers.”

The site is far removed from the subway, but within walking distance of city buses. It is located next door to an ivy-covered senior center.

The shelter will be guarded by security guards 24/7, and arrivals will receive COVID testing and meals, said Dr. Ted Long, senior vice president at NYC Health + Hospitals, which is managing emergency housing.

About 100,000 asylum seekers, many fleeing political and economic upheaval in Central and South America, have arrived in the five boroughs since last year, according to a city tally. The number of people living in the shelter system has roughly doubled in 12 months.

The city has weakened elements of its right-to-shelter legal mandate, which promises that anyone who needs shelter in the city will receive it.

And the reach of a statewide right to shelter provision in the state Constitution is being contested by the city and state in court.

Still, Josh Goldfein, a Legal Aid Society lawyer who is challenging the city and state over the right to shelter in court, said he was “glad” that the Creedmoor facility was opening despite any shortcomings.

On Tuesday morning, Adams appeared in Brooklyn with a politically varied group of local elected officials to call on President Biden’s administration to do more to help the city tackle the crisis.

Among the group were democratic socialists like state Sen. Jabari Brisport, City Councilwoman Alexa Aviles and state Assemblywoman Marcela Miaynes, all of whom regularly criticize the mayor on policy matters, as well as Republican Assemblyman Lester Chang.

“We don’t have to be monolithic in our political theories, but we have to be monolithic in: How do we protect this city from the devastation that’s on the horizon?” said Adams, a moderate Democrat.

The mayor called it a sign of “political maturity” that the attendants could put ideological differences aside and link arms to call on the federal government to provide more funding and expedite work permits for migrants.

“This is not about Eric Adams, the mayor, this is about the people of the City of New York,” said Adams, who has warned of potentially drastic cuts to municipal services without more financial assistance. The city projects the crisis could cost $12 billion by summer 2025.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, a progressive Democrat who hosted the Tuesday rally, said there could be serious national political consequences in the 2024 elections if Biden doesn’t step up.

“There might come a time when we lose congressional seats because of this issue,” Reynoso said in the rally.

He added after the rally that Republicans would use “fear to pit us against them to be able to win” competitive races upstate and on Long Island.

“We need those seats,” Reynoso told the Daily News. “This can be used against the Democratic Party during these congressional races.”

Chang, the Republican Assembly member, said that without more action from Biden, the city will plummet into a fiscal catastrophe as severe as the financial crisis of the mid-1970s, when it was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Though most of the focus centered on pressing the federal government for aid, Reynoso said Gov. Hochul’s administration — as well as Adams — can also do more to address the crisis. “They do have work to do, and do need to do more,” he said of the Hochul administration.

Hochul, who reserved $1 billion for the city’s handling of the crisis in the last budget, has been under fast-growing pressure to ramp up aid to the city. Adams, a political ally of the governor, has publicly praised her as a partner while pushing her for more state resources.

The mayor has reserved his most pointed criticism for the federal government, which has offered far less aid.

At the Creedmoor facility, city officials thanked the Hochul administration for providing space and funding for the site. But Zach Iscol, the city’s emergency management commissioner, still said he “would love it if we had more active partners from the state.”

“Emergency Management 101: When the local jurisdiction is unable to handle an emergency any longer, you are supposed to be able to turn to the state and the federal government for help,” Iscol said. “We are not getting the help and support that we need.”