NYC Pediatrician Accused of Fleeing After Running Dad And Daughter Over

A Staten Island pediatrician was arrested this month for allegedly fleeing a crash site where he rammed his truck into a man who was crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter on his shoulders, the New York Post reported Saturday, citing cops. Loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser that the girl, Zoey Seth, required surgery to mend a fractured skull and that her father, Guy Seth, 40, suffered a concussion. A family attorney told the Post that neither victim remembers the crash. Dr. Sam Leuzzi, 66, was identified as the truck’s driver, with authorities arresting him on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it, violating right-of-way, and failing to use due care, which are all misdemeanors. The Post reported that Leuzzi was taken into custody on Jan. 10, a day after the crash, but was released on his own recognizance and has returned to work. The Seth family is calling for accountability, with their attorney telling the Post that “the calculating evil in” Leuzzi took over when he allegedly left the crash site without reporting himself.

