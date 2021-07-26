NYC police hunt teens who beat up off-duty firefighter in 'Fight Night' brawl

Danielle Wallace
·2 min read

Police in New York City on Monday were still searching for at least three suspects captured in footage brutally beating an off-duty firefighter who was walking his dog through a park in his Queens neighborhood.

Scores of teens descended on Juniper Valley Park in Flushing Friday and were reportedly lighting off fireworks and wreaking chaos on the neighborhood.

Videos circulated online showed a crowd of rowdy juveniles cheering, as the trio of youngsters kicked and punched a 44-year-old man, later identified as an off-duty firefighter, at the corner of 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard around 9:55 p.m., knocking him to the pavement.

The man let go of his dog’s leash, and the Labradoodle was seen wandering amid the chaotic seen.

NYPD Crime Stoppers on Sunday released photos of the three unknown individuals wanted for assault in connection to the incident – but no arrests have been announced.

TEEN MOB ASSAULTS OFF-DUTY NEW YORK CITY FIREFIGHTER

"There were at least 100 kids" gathered at the park, the victim, who asked that his name not be published, told the New York Post, saying he was just walking his dog when the mob approached him. "One kid took his shirt off and said, ‘it’s Fight Night!’ He said he was 19 and said, ‘I could fight you.’ Everyone took their cellphones out. There were cellphones everywhere."

The victim, a father of three, said one juvenile came up from behind and hit him in the back of the head with a bottle. He eventually was knocked to the ground before an ambulance showed up.

"They didn’t care at all. The kids were going crazy. They were as high as a kite," he said.

Curtis Sliwa, founder of the neighborhood watch group the Guardian Angels who is currently the Republican candidate for mayor in New York City, shared video of the brawl on Twitter, alleging that NYPD officers from the 104th Precinct "were there but did nothing."

Sliwa said community members in Middle Village have since reached out to them seeking help from the Guardian Angeles to find "these vicious teens."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Group attacks man walking dog in Queens park

    Part of Queens is on heightened alert following a group attack on a man walking a dog.

  • Grisly viral videos put spotlight on New York's crime wave

    A firefighter walking his dog swarmed by scores of thugs. A 68-year-old man pummeled mercilessly on the sidewalk in broad daylight. A disabled woman beaten and robbed of her walker by heartless creeps.

  • Three teens wanted for attack on firefighter out walking his labradoodle

    Police have not made any arrests in the alleged attacks

  • Off-duty Border Patrol agent thwarts knife-wielding man

    An off-duty Border Patrol agent in downtown San Diego, California, stopped and apprehended a knife-wielding suspect who charged a bystander near a restaurant, according to the agency.

  • Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.

  • Biden ends another war — sort of

    Biden ends another war — sort of

  • NYC's largest city workers' union wants to 'bargain' after the mayor announced a vaccine mandate

    New York City is requiring all municipal workers including police officers, firefighters, and teachers to either get vaccinated or be tested weekly.

  • Absent Texas Democrats ask public to donate soda, salsa, and hair spray

    The nearly 60 Texas Democrats who fled the state and jetted to Washington, D.C., to block a pair of GOP-backed voting bills are asking the public to donate Dr. Pepper, candy, and toiletries as they mark the nearly two-week anniversary of their departure.

  • Haiti gang leader rallies hundreds to honor slain president

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders on Monday to commemorate slain President Jovenel Moïse. The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9”, a federation of nine gangs whom officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months. “Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moïse,” said Cherizier, who goes by the name of “Barbecue" and whom police say is behind several recent massacres that targeted civilians living in communities run by other gangs.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • A Dutch mountain biker took a terrifying fall at the Olympics after a practice ramp was removed for the race

    Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel was informed that the ramp wouldn't be there during his run, but seemed to forget the fact on the course.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon's prime minister-designate

    Billionaire Najib Mikati was named Lebanon's prime minister-designate on Monday after receiving enough votes from parliamentarians, AP reports. Why it matters: Mikati will now be tasked with forming a viable government that can pursue immediate reforms for recovery amid the country's devastating economic crisis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Mikati's appointment comes less than two weeks after Saad Hariri stepped down as prime minist

  • U.S. Will Not Lift Current Travel Restrictions Due to Delta Variant — Here's What That Means

    Travel restrictions will remain for the U.S. due to the increase of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19

  • Slant Nose Widebody Porsche 997 Is Absolutely Wicked

    This beastly beauty resides in Tokyo, Japan.

  • East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding

    Typhoon In-fa made landfall in China on Sunday, forcing the city of Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions to cancel all flights and shutter businesses.Ahead of its arrival, state media showed rescuers evacuating villagers on lifeboats from floods, with hundreds waiting out the storm in temporary shelters.Central China is still reeling from record flooding earlier this week that killed at least 58 people and forced the relocation of more than 1 million others.Typhoon In-fa landed in the major eastern port city of Zhoushan midday Sunday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.China's national weather service said its wind speed was up to 85 miles per hour and moving north at a speed of 9 miles per hour.It's expected to hit Shanghai and reach the northeastern Jiangsu province by Sunday evening.Schools and markets were closed across the coast and road traffic was suspended unless necessary.Shanghai Disneyland announced it would close through Monday because of the weather, while Xinhua media reported the city's Yangshan Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels.

  • Infrastructure bill on the rocks, as GOP rejects Dem compromise

    Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations have hit another roadblock, as Senate Democrats continue to work on a backup plan for President Biden’s biggest legislative priority.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.