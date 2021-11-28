NYC police investigating after unidentified human remains found on highway, no arrests made

New York City police are investigating after human remains were found on the highway in Queens Saturday, causing extended closures of several expressway lanes.

The New York Police Department responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. to a call about a person on the roadway of the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 23 within the confines of the 110th Precinct.

An NYPD spokeswoman initially told Fox News that upon arrival, officers observed an unconscious and unresponsive male at the location with "severe body trauma." An NYPD source later confirmed reports by local outlets that said the remains included "body parts" on the highway.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. No arrests had been made as of Sunday early afternoon.

The deceased individual is unidentified at this time, the spokeswoman said when contacted Sunday. The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad. Few details have been confirmed about the incident – including how long the remains were believed to be in the roadway, as police were called to the scene in broad daylight.

Citing a "police investigation," NYPD News tweeted all eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed Saturday at exit 22A but all lanes had been reopened by late Saturday night.