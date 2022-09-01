NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face

A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder.

The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James at West 136th Street just before 5 p.m.

During the arrest, “multiple individuals” at the scene “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” the NYPD said. One officer sustained minor injury to the head, according to police.

Bystander video footage of the incident circulated online. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released a brief snippet of the scuffle captured on body camera footage on Thursday.

The footage shows multiple officers and bystanders at the scene of the arrest, in front of a home.

A young woman is seen running up to an officer and appeared to shove his shoulder. The officer immediately responded and appeared to hit her back in the face with an audible blow, causing her to fall on her back, smacking against the sidewalk.

Tamani Crum is punched by a police officer (NYPD)

People in the background are heard clamoring after the hit. One person is heard yelling, “Why would you do that? That’s a little girl.”

She was then lifted by two officers and placed in handcuffs, the footage shows.

The woman, identified by NBC New York as 19-year-old Tamani Crum of the Bronx, was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD said.

In a statement, Sewell said the incident and the officer who used force is under “ongoing review” by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group.

Sewell said Crum was an acquaintance of James. She explained that after the woman "struck" one of the officers, “the officer fended off that interference and struck the woman with an open hand."

Crum remained conscious after the incident and was transported to an area hospital at her request, Sewell said.

NBC News has reached out to a lawyer for Crum's family for comment.

Story continues

The attorney, Jamie Santana Jr., told NBC New York, “This has to stop, and we are seeking full accountability in this action."

Her next court date is set for October 11 in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The detective involved was identified as Kendo Kinsey who has had six complaints against him over the past 10 years, NBC New York reported citing the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which investigates citizen police misconduct allegations. However, none of those claims were substantiated.

Crum’s mother said her daughter was covered in bruises after the incident.

“I get blown away to see this happen to my daughter, it’s so painful for a mother to see that,” the mother, who did not share her name, told the station. “They are just violating these kids’ rights, it’s not right.”

Two other women were also charged with interfering with police officer actions in the incident, Sewell said.

James was arrested in connection to an attempted murder case that took place on Aug. 12. During the arrest he was found to be in possession of a ghost gun and a large amount of a “controlled substance” police said.

He was hit with the same charges as Crum as well as several counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said in a statement, “When you assault a New York City Detective in order to interfere with an arrest of a man armed with a gun there are repercussions.”

He said the DEA is exploring a possible civil suit on behalf of the officer against the woman who attacked him.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com