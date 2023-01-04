NYC Port Authority slasher busted for three unprovoked attacks: ‘So what? I just slashed a few people’

A menace accused of slashing three people during a violent spree of unprovoked attacks at the Port Authority Bus Terminal shrugged off his crimes when he was taken into custody, Manhattan prosecutors said Wednesday.

“So what? I just slashed a few people,” suspect Luis Rosas told Port Authority cops after he was apprehended just before 7 a.m. Tuesday for the three slashings, according to court papers.

Rosas, 41, was hit with felony assault and attempted assault charges for the attacks in and around the busy bus terminal.

The violent spree began just hours after he was released without bail for threatening to stab someone at the terminal, which he had been haunting since the beginning of the year, prosecutors and Port Authority police sources said.

All three slashings were caught on video obtained by cops. A bright yellow “Superman” shirt Rosas was wearing helped Port Authority cops track him down and link him to the crimes, prosecutors said.

Rosas, who recently moved to New York from Massachusetts and has been living on Ward’s Island, was first arrested at the bus terminal about 7:20 a.m. Sunday after he threatened to stab a man, police said. Although he didn’t brandish a weapon, a knife was found in his pocket, cops said.

Rosas was charged with menacing, a misdemeanor, and released without bail Monday, according to court records.

He returned to the bus terminal that evening and allegedly slashed a 41-year-old man who refused to give him a cigarette on Eighth Ave. near W. 39th St. about 9:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was left with a jagged, W-shaped cut on the cheek between the left eye and ear, prosecutors said. Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Then at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, Rosas was allegedly caught on camera slashing a man in the face at W. 40th St. and Eighth Ave. That victim never reported being attacked but cops could see in the video that he “quickly grabbed his face in the location where he was struck,” according to court papers. Cops later found blood on the ground where the attack took place.

Less than three hours later, Rosas allegedly slashed a 50-year-old man in the stairwell of the subway station on W. 40th St. and Eighth Ave. He is accused of slicing the right side of the man’s face from his forehead to his earlobe down to his neck in the 3:05 a.m. attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue hospital, where he was treated and released.

Port Authority cops caught up to Rosas inside the bus terminal a few hours later, a Port Authority police spokeswoman said. Cops briefly chased him before they took him into custody. A PAPD officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

During his arraignment for the three slashings, a Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Rosas held on $150,000 bail. Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail, claiming that although he doesn’t have any other arrests in New York before this weekend, he was repeatedly arrested in Massachusetts, where he lived for several years before coming to the Big Apple.

His prior arrests in Massachusetts include charges of armed robbery, assault and battery, and drug distribution, prosecutors said.

Cops are still investigating two other stabbings that happened early Tuesday in Midtown.

Around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and Sixth Ave., a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the face and hand during a fight with three people outside Bryant Park, cops said. Then, just 10 minutes later, two men were slashed multiple times in a brawl with two men on W. 46th St. near Eighth Ave., about six blocks from the first attack.

No arrests have been made in either incident.