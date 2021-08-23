NYC public schools, Pentagon announce vaccine mandates after Pfizer approval

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·1 min read
Yung Wing School P.S. 124
Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Two notable vaccine mandates have been announced from New York City and the Pentagon as the first COVID-19 vaccine officially receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Monday that all staff in the city's public schools will be required to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27. This will apply to "principals, teachers, custodians, food service, you name it," he said. According to The New York Times, the mayor had previously announced that city workers would be required to either get vaccinated or submit for coronavirus testing weekly.

In his announcement, de Blasio noted this was coming on the same morning that the FDA said it was fully approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which was previously authorized for emergency use in the United States. Experts said this would likely lead to additional vaccine mandates.

"This is a game-changing moment," de Blasio said of the Pfizer FDA approval. "We've been waiting for this for a long time, to have the full approval of a vaccine. We now have it. This helps us move forward."

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also announced Monday that all service members will be required to get vaccinated as a result of the FDA approval.

"We're going to move forward, making that vaccine mandatory," Kirby said, per CNN. "We're preparing the guidance to the force right now. And the actual completion date of it, in other words, how fast we want to see it get done, we're working through that guidance right now."

You may also like

U.S. embassy warns Americans against traveling to Kabul airport barring individual instructions

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

10 things you need to know today: August 22, 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine; Joe Biden encourages employers to require vaccines: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the FDA. New York City will require teachers be vaccinated. Latest updates.

  • Pentagon says it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for U.S. military following FDA approval

    Vaccine mandates tied to full FDA approval will now be activated for other Americans as well.

  • After Pfizer Approval, New School Vax Rules; All NYC Educators Have Til Sept. 27

    Eight months after the Food and Drug Administration first granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, the agency announced full approval Monday for all Americans 16 and older. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional […]

  • What kids do — and don’t — need to know for kindergarten

    Experts say success has more to do with social-emotional skills than subtraction.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough school mental health resources?

    School districts are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to hire more mental health professionals. SDI Productions/E+ Collection via Getty ImagesEven before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such

  • In Canada's pandemic election, unvaccinated candidates are knocking on doors

    MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick (Reuters) -In Canadian federal elections, it is a tradition for candidates to knock on people's doors to ask for their support. The Conservatives, led by the still little-known https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/erin-who-main-rival-canadas-trudeau-struggling-win-voters-attention-election-2021-04-01 Erin O'Toole, and the small right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) are not requiring inoculations for their candidates as a fourth wave builds mainly among the unvaccinated. Three-quarters of them say they have little sympathy for those who choose not to get the shots, according to an Aug. 17 Angus Reid poll.

  • Italy – once overwhelmed by COVID-19 – turns to a health pass and stricter measures to contain virus

    Italians must now present a form of vaccine passport called a 'Green Pass' to enter many indoor establishments. Xinhua News Agency via Getty ImagesCases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely from country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, editors from The Conversation around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are no

  • NYC comeback concert continues backstage after weather cancels show

    Gayle King goes backstage at the “We Love New York City: The Homecoming Concert” with The Killers, Maluma, DJ Cassidy and more.

  • Tennessee flooding leaves at least 21 dead, over a dozen missing

    At least 21 people were killed and over a dozen remain missing after a weekend of record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and roads in Tennessee. Jessi Mitchell has the latest.

  • The Taliban tried to murder her twice. Decades later, she watches as the terror returns.

    Marzia Babakarkhail was granted asylum in the U.K. in 2008 after Taliban fighters tried twice to kill her for her work in the judiciary. Now she fears for women activists who remain in the country as the militants return to power.

  • Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

    Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist militant Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal that triggered the collapse was negotiated by his own administration."Biden's botched exit from Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation's leader, perhaps at any time," Trump said at a boisterous rally packed with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government after their forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military crumbling.For his part, Biden has criticized the Afghan military for refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.

  • Amanda Seyfried Posts Moving Tribute In Honor Of ‘Big Love’ Co-Star Bill Paxton

    Amanda Seyfried posted a touching message to her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton, who died four years ago in 2017 due to a stroke following open-heart surgery. The actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the time she spent on the HBO drama with Paxton, who played her on-screen father for the […]

  • Parents and teachers at odds over push for cameras in classrooms

    Growing numbers of concerned parents across the country have started to push for cameras in the classroom as the debate heats up over what students are taught in public school.

  • WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Hungary's capital, Budapest, that he was “really disappointed” with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide as many countries struggle to provide first and second doses to more than small fractions of their populations while wealthier nations maintain growing vaccine stockpiles. Tedros called on countries offering third vaccine doses "to share what can be used for boosters with other countries so (they) can increase their first and second vaccination coverage.”

  • 'Imbecilic': Ex-UK leader Tony Blair slams Afghan withdrawal

    Tony Blair, the British prime minister who deployed troops to Afghanistan 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks, says the U.S. decision to withdraw from the country has “every Jihadist group round the world cheering.” In a lengthy essay posted on his website late Saturday, the former Labour Party leader said the sudden and chaotic pullout that allowed the Taliban to reclaim power risked undermining everything that had been achieved in Afghanistan over the past two decades, including advances in living standards and the education of girls. "The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, not in their interests and not in ours,” said Blair who served as prime minister during 1997-2007, a period that also saw him back the U.S.-led war in Iraq in 2003.

  • BTS Cancels Entirety Of ‘Map Of The Soul’ World Tour

    ‘Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.’

  • Full FDA approval of Pfizer Covid shot will enable vaccine requirements

    Food and Drug Administration is trying to finish its licensing process for the drugMonday update: FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 Vials of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Full federal approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will empower businesses and universities to require vaccinations and tip hesitant Americans toward getting the jab, the surgeon general, Dr Vivek Murthy, said on Sunday. “We already know that there are many

  • Melissa Joan Hart Shares Health Update After Breakthrough COVID Diagnosis

    Four days after revealing that she tested positive for coronavirus, Melissa Joan Hart gave fans an update on her and her family’s health.

  • Bitcoin’s Gains Boost Crypto Stocks

    Bitcoin bulls got a reprieve late Sunday as the cryptocurrency briefly rose above $50,000 for the first time in three months. While Bitcoin began rising from its recent trough of below $30,000 in July, two recent events helped to  push it above the $50,000 mark. Last week, Coinbase (ticker: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, said it would buy $500 million of crypto assets and that it plans to allocate 10% of its profits into a crypto portfolio.