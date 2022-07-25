NYC Public Transit Will Need Until 2035 to Match Pre-Covid Levels

(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest US mass-transit provider, may not regain 100% of pre-pandemic ridership until about 2035, according to a senior MTA official.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ridership on New York City subways, buses and commuter-rail lines is projected to reach 74% of 2019 levels in late 2024, down from a prior forecast of 86%, according to a fresh analysis by McKinsey & Co. that agency officials released Monday. System-wide ridership is expected to reach 80% by the end of 2026, according to the report.

The authority needs riders to return to bolster its finances. The subway network handled 5.5 million rides on an average weekday in 2019. That’s now plateaued at a little more than 3 million, after rebounding from the omicron variant that struck in December and January.

The new projections signal how much help the MTA will need from state lawmakers, as the agency seeks new sources of revenue to replace sluggish fare collections. Farebox and toll revenue is expected to trail earlier budgeted estimates by a total of $4 billion this year through 2026, according to the McKinsey analysis.

The key is finding new revenue to help balance budgets beginning next year, Kevin Willens, MTA’s chief financial officer, said during a finance-committee meeting Monday.

“Attack the problem sooner rather than later, which means starting in 2023,” he said.

Spread Out

Officials are seeking to spread out through 2028 the $14.5 billion of federal aid the agency received to cover lost revenue. That strategy accelerates budget shortfalls by two years, with a projected $800 million deficit in 2023, rising to about $1.6 billion annually through 2028, according to the report.

Story continues

Spending the federal funds over a longer period will reduce projected shortfalls by about $1 billion a year and avoid long-term deficit borrowing, saving a potential $200 million annually in debt-service costs, according to the senior MTA official.

Earlier this year the transit provider anticipated a $500 million gap in 2025 and a potential $2 billion deficit in 2026.

The MTA asked McKinsey to update its ridership and revenue forecast from late 2020, with subway, bus and commuter-rail fare revenue $335 million below budget in the first half of this year, according to MTA data.

The MTA has struggled to boost ridership as many people have settled into working from home at least part of the week. Several violent attacks, including a man opening fire in a subway car during a morning rush hour in April, have deterred people from mass transit.

Safety Concern

The biggest concern for subway riders is safety, according to a June survey conducted by the MTA. The top two changes that would entice New Yorkers to return to the subway include fewer people behaving erratically on the system and more visible police and security presence, according to MTA data.

The agency is working to boost ridership as it’s poised to implement next year its first fare increase since 2019. The MTA typically raises subway and bus fees every two years but suspended hikes during the pandemic.

Readjusting service may help the MTA find cost savings, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report last week. MTA officials have been analyzing this as weekend subway and commuter rail ridership has rebounded more than weekday usage.

(Adds MTA CFO’s comments starting in 5th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.