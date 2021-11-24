NYC readies for Thanksgiving Parade
New York City authorities were preparing on Wednesday for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with security measures in place to ensure a safe experience for all. (Nov. 24)
Video from inside the store shows a group of thieves robbing an Oakland clothing store Monday night.
Srikesh Kumar, 45, was declared dead after a traffic accident and placed in a morgue, but his family saw him moving when they arrived six hours later.
It’s been merely a matter of days since the Turpin sisters shared their harrowing story of abuse and Jordan Turpin’s dramatic decision escape her parent’s home and call 911—but the sisters say the amount of support they’ve already received has been “overwhelming.” “All the love and support I am getting, it’s just, it’s overwhelming, but it’s awesome,” Jennifer Turpin told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in a new interview, adding that she had already gotten “hundreds of DMs.” Jennifer and her young
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective has been found guilty of the 2019 killing of a Black father of three. The cop involved in the […]
Michaela Nelson returned from training at a base in another state, but she never checked back in with her unit in Ohio.
Suspects steal $2,000 from Macy's at Valley Fair Mall in San Jose
Mr. Moore had been in the hospital for weeks with trouble breathing due to COVID-19 infection. His oxygen support fluctuated, and his condition eventually deteriorated. He didn’t make it. Mr. Moore was 61-years old. He was Black. And he was unvaccinated. This sad story reverberates across America.
“He was going to pick up a turkey. That’s all he was doing. A simple errand at 7:30 at night,” his daughter said.
Politicians and prominent activists on Wednesday praised the guilty verdict in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but said more needed to be done to fix the nation's judicial system.Driving the news: All three suspects, who are white, were found guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot while running in February 2020.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “I am grateful the jury has found the t
The family of an Arizona philanthropist killed in a rollover crash is speaking out after her boyfriend was charged with DUI in connection to her death.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city will limit car access to Union Square after recent retail theft.
A former Kansas police detective, who last year sued a sheriff's deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer in Kansas City after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them, police said Tuesday. Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic. “Those officers had no choice — this whole incident took place in 26 seconds," Police Chief Karl Oakman said at a news conference.
The men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
This is what happened to the Gucci daughters, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, after "House of Gucci" ended.
Reginald Patterson submitted his resignation Wednesday after an internal investigation into misconduct.
Letitia James’ office is holding the event, in association with the city police department, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church.
"It is pretty obvious that there's people like George Soros who are funding these far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors around the country, which means millions of dollars."
A former Raytheon missile defense engineer who recently pleaded guilty to leaking U.S. military secrets claims he did so only because his desperate attempts to correct a potentially deadly software error he accidentally made went completely unheeded by authorities.“My approach and code were not adequately reviewed,” James Robert Schweitzer told The Daily Beast in his first public comments since his arrest. “I was told to ignore the anomaly that I introduced.”The federal government, however, saw
Side-by-side photos on Facebook turned a subpar sandwich into a viral story in Indonesia, with the unsatisfied customer threatening to take legal action.