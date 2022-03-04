NYC REI workers vote to join union
The SoHo location is the first of REI stores to do so.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people who left Fort Lauderdale for the Florida Keys over the weekend on a plane that federal authorities now acknowledge is missing.
Steven Zajonc, a 28-year-old homeless man, has been charged with hate crimes after a string of attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City, according to police. Most of the women were punched in the face.
Police say the 67-year-old victim was standing outside his home when a man started shouting obscenities at him.
An Asian American attack victim has "paused" his federal lawsuit against the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for allegedly mishandling his battery case, saying the matter is now being reconciled through mediation. Anh Lê, 69, launched the suit in January, claiming that Chesa Boudin’s office failed to involve him in plea discussions that led to a lenient sentence for Jimmy Tanner Sr., the man who allegedly attacked him in November 2019. Lê, who was out for a walk in Chinatown, claimed that Tanner threatened to kill him with a glass bottle, while his 11-year-old son repeatedly struck him with a baseball bat.
The U.S. sportswear maker had made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia earlier this week and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead. The company also said its foundation would be donating $1 million to the United Nations Children's Fund and the International Rescue Committee to support relief efforts.
President Joe Biden laid out what he saw as his administration’s accomplishments for the last year and priorities for the next on Tuesday night in his State of the Union address.
You probably have heard that getting rich quick won't work in most cases unless you win the lottery or receive a large inheritance. But, if you are trying to build wealth yourself, if it sounds too...
And it's currently 25 percent off.
Sen. James Lankford spoke with KOCO 5 about President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.
Pound for pound: Josh Taylor slips down the Boxing Junkie list after his shaky performance against Jack Catterall.
Energy body says EU should not sign any new gas contracts with Russia
Russian airstrikes continued, hitting government and university buildings in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. President Zelensky called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop attacks before cease-fire talks can resume. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images
“Punch her in the face,” one staff member was heard saying on a video of the fights.
It's the kicking for us.
The Idaho Supreme Court cited “erroneous instruction” surrounding the definition of malice.
A former Loveland police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser assault charge for forcibly arresting Karen Garner, despite her family's opposition.
The TikTok-famous beauty products cost between $5 and $11, and are sold at stores like Ulta Beauty and Target.
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine war as Russian troops move in on Ukrainian cities.
The local Muslim Community Network will distribute checks to families impacted by the Jan. 9 fire.