NYC REI workers vote to join union

An Asian American attack victim has "paused" his federal lawsuit against the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for allegedly mishandling his battery case, saying the matter is now being reconciled through mediation. Anh Lê, 69, launched the suit in January, claiming that Chesa Boudin’s office failed to involve him in plea discussions that led to a lenient sentence for Jimmy Tanner Sr., the man who allegedly attacked him in November 2019. Lê, who was out for a walk in Chinatown, claimed that Tanner threatened to kill him with a glass bottle, while his 11-year-old son repeatedly struck him with a baseball bat.