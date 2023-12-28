NYC’s new rental voucher law will soon take effect — but could end up in court

A controversial package of new laws aimed at expanding rental assistance for New York City’s poor will go into effect next month, but a key backer of those laws told the Daily News their fate is far from certain — and could become the subject of a lawsuit.

The new measures have been a source of rancor between Mayor Adams and the City Council for months. The Council voted for their approval in May, the mayor vetoed them, and the Council then overrode his veto in July — the first time the 51-member body took such a drastic step in a decade.

The core thrust of the new laws is doing away with the so-called “90-day rule,” which was first implemented under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and requires people stay in homeless shelters for at least three months before being eligible to apply for a voucher. The intent of dropping that provision is to enable those eligible to apply for assistance — commonly known as FHEPS vouchers — as soon as they enter the shelter system.

Under the laws, anyone “at risk of eviction” would also be eligible for the vouchers, as long as the meet a certain income threshold.

Councilwoman Diana Ayala, who chairs the Council’s General Welfare Committee, said she has “serious doubts” the administration would abide by the new laws, but added that the picture will come into clearer focus on Jan. 9, when they take effect.

“We have to wait for the 9th,” she said. “Then we have to make a decision on whether or not we want to sue.”

Ayala’s concerns are founded on the fact that the Adams administration didn’t allocate any funding for the new laws as part of its most recent budget modification in November — a decision she said Adams’ budget director, Jacques Jiha, has attributed to the city facing a significant budget deficit.

“It’s horrible. The rationale for changing the eligibility rule and increasing the number of vouchers was moving families out of shelter who’ve been there a long time,” she said. “In the end, that’s more cost effective for the city.”

Mayor Adams and his team have argued that the laws are unaffordable and have said that they would also “force the creation of a waiting list for vouchers.”

Molly Wasow Park, Adams’ social services commissioner, sent a letter to Ayala noting that the agency’s analysis showed the new laws would cost the city $17 billion over five years.

“This cost included an assessment of potential savings, which we showed to be minimal,” Park wrote. “Even the Council’s own fiscal impact statement for these Local Laws projects that they carry a total cost of as much as $10.6 billion over five years.”

The latest rumblings about hostilities over the voucher laws come as the city faces down a $7 billion budget hole, a deficit the Adams administration is caused in large part by an influx of more than 160,000 migrants to the city. The budget headache led to Adams’ team implementing further austerity measures in November — in addition to previous cuts in the form of what are known as Programs to Eliminate the Gap, or PEGs.

But those cuts have led to their own set of political skirmishes.

Last month, the United Federation of Teachers announced that it would take the matter to Manhattan Supreme Court where it’s suing to stop the Adams administration from cutting as much as $2 billion from the Department of Education’s budget. Days earlier, DC 37, which represents 150,000 city employees and nearly 90,000 retirees, announced that it was also suing over budget cuts.

Kayla Mamelak, a spokeswoman for Adams, pushed back against the mayor’s critics, saying that the administration “has made historic progress connecting New Yorkers to permanent, affordable homes” and that “despite migrant costs rising, tax revenue growth slowing, and COVID stimulus funding drying up, we balanced the budget in November as required by law.”

“More importantly,” she continued, “this legislation and its $17 billion price tag will make it harder for New Yorkers in shelter to move into permanent housing at a time when there are 10,000 households in shelter that are eligible for CityFHEPS and force more painful budget cuts onto working-class New Yorkers.”