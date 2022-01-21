🌱 NYC Rents 'Skyrocket' + COVID Positivity Rate Drops

Morning, people of New York City! Dashiell Allen here with your brand-new copy of theNew York City Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 28 Low: 24.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

New York State's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped into the single digits at 9.5%, the first time it's been that low in over a month. Cases peaked on January 2nd with a positivity rate of 23%. (New York City Patch) New York City's average rental price saw increases throughout 2021, according to a new study from StreetEasy–from $2,420 to $2,700. The amount of rental units on the market also fell from 128,000 to 60,000. But the report said that might change as renters are forced out of apartments they previously paid less for. (New York City Patch) A Port Authority police officer used his position to pursue a homeless teenager he was supposed to be protecting, according to Attorney General Leticia James. The officer used work-related resources to book hotel rooms for the two of them, since they first met at Port Authority Bus Terminal in 2018. (New York City Patch) The actor Billy Murray, known best for his roles in "Ghostbusters" and "Caddyshack," gave an impromptu concert in Washington Square Park to promote a new documentary. (New York City Patch) Some parents and teachers are concerned about the city's plan to test "learning loss" over the course of the pandemic, by requiring students to solve math problems and analyze text in short amounts of time. Department of Education officials say parents have the option to opt out of the program, but some say they haven't been adequately notified. (Gothamist)

Today in New York City:

Permanent Collection on view at The Frick Collection, Upper East Side (all day)

Winter Eagles On The Hudson tour - New York City Audubon (9:30 AM)

How to Paint your Pet class, online via Zoom (10:00 AM)

The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show at 22 Warren Street, Manhattan (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Who do you think are this week's biggest Winners & Losers in New York City and State politics? (City & State)

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced his retirement yesterda y, effective on February 16, 2022. He's the fourth longest serving commissioner. (Facebook)

Yesterday was squirrel awareness day - take a moment to celebrate "one of the cutest Central Park residents." (Instagram)

Mayor Eric Adams approves of Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davis and Colin Jost who bought a retired Staten Island Ferry, which they plan to turn into a nightclub. (Facebook)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! See you all tomorrow morning for another update.

— Dashiell Allen

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch