NYC repeat offender who hit Asian man with a hammer found guilty

[Source]

Christian Jeffers, the 49-year-old transgender woman who was arrested for striking an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform last year, was found guilty on multiple charges.

The charges: On Wednesday, a jury delivered a guilty verdict in less than a day after Jeffers had taken the stand one day prior in her defense. Jeffers, who previously pleaded not guilty, was found guilty of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack: On March 8, 2022, Jeffers and the 29-year-old victim bumped into each other and got into an argument on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea, New York City.

Jeffers, who became “irate and aggressive,” then pulled out a hammer and struck the victim’s head, according to police.

More from NextShark: Woman suicide bomber kills 4, including 3 Chinese nationals, outside Confucius Institute in Karachi

While being arrested, Jeffers used racial slurs against Asian and Hispanic officers and also threatened to go on a killing spree, saying “By the time I get out of prison, first thing I’m going to do is get a gun and try to kill as many of you as possible.”

“I want to get him locked up because he was pretty aggressive,” the victim previously told the New York Post. “We're trying to live our lives as well as we can, you know, and it's just unfortunate that we have to face all these adversities, along with just all the struggles in life.”

Criminal history: Jeffers’ rap sheet dates back to 2007 and includes 52 prior arrests, including charges of prostitution, grand larceny, public lewdness, theft of service and drug possession.

More from NextShark: 'Go Back to China': New Jersey Man Faces Hate Crime Charge After Punching Asian Woman

Jeffers spent five years in prison for a 2015 second-degree robbery and was released on parole in June 2021.

She currently awaits her sentencing following the latest guilty verdict.

More from NextShark: Boyfriend arrested for killing Oakland dentist dies by apparent suicide