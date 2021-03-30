NYC residents outraged by latest attack

New Yorkers say they're outraged after an Asian American woman was attacked in New York City by a man who repeatedly kicked her. Two people who appeared to be security guards did not intervene, according to video released by police. (March 30)

Video Transcript

SHING KA: It was shocking to see elderly being kicked like that, and punched like that, and multiple times. So I'm sure everyone in our community in Chinatown was very, very upset. All the Asian communities been going through so much throughout the years of being picked on, and someone like that just randomly kicked you for being a certain race. So we're kind of outraged right now, our community, yeah.

LU HAN: I'm encouraged by people who are speaking out and who are doing something about this. And so you know, it's not that I think we can find a silver lining in this. But I do think it's a call to action.

CALVIN HUNT: we know their pain, but we just see it every day. And the reason why I'm basically out here is because if you notice, the majority of the attacks been by Black men. So I'm just letting the world know that we all don't think like that. I stand here with the Asian community, and I'm teaching my son that hatred is not the way of the world.

FRANCESCA FANCHIN: You know, 43rd Street, I'm usually feeling more comfortable on 43rd Street. But lately, I've been carrying a pepper spray. Pepper spray all the way around here, because sometimes, there's a lot of things happening and you get nervous. So as a female, I carry pepper spray and an alarm.