NYC Sanitation street sweeper swerves around a woman being sexually assaulted by moped driver in East Flatbush

This guy gives new meaning to the term ‘garbage man.’

A Department of Sanitation worker driving a city street sweeper swerved to avoid a woman being sexually assaulted by a moped driver in a Brooklyn gutter, seeming to ignore the dirty deed and continue on his route, video released on Thursday by the NYPD shows.

The nearly two-minute video shows the 59-year-old woman strolling down Church Ave. near E. 95th St. in East Flatbush shortly before 2 a.m. on March 31 carrying her bags when her assailant pulls up on his bike and confronts her on the sidewalk.

There’s no audio of the attack, but the two appear to exchange words.

Suddenly, he slugs her in the face, knocking her into the roadway.

The recording shows him get back on his bike and head down Church Ave. before pulling a U-turn and coming back to the woman still prone on the street.

That’s when the sexual assault begins. The video shows the woman struggling as the man rips at her clothing, pulling one garment off her.

They struggle as minutes go by and traffic can be seen passing in the background.

The attacker allows the woman to get to the curb where she sits, as he rifles through her belongings.

Then the street sweeper, with its lights on, enters the picture, riding down the curb until he gets to where the bike is parked in what appears to be a bus stop and swings out in the street and continues out of the frame without stopping or slowing down.

The woman manages to get to her feet and the mugger seems to lose interest in his prey and leaves her at the curb.

The victim did not require medical attention at the scene.

The city Sanitation Department did not respond to calls or email seeking comment.

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.