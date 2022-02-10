NYC sanitation worker shot, wounded while walking with daughter in Midtown

A city sanitation worker walking with his daughter was shot and wounded in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was in his work uniform when he was shot in the leg near W. 52nd St. near 10th Ave. about 11:15 a.m., shocked witnesses said. It’s believed the victim was on his lunch break.

The victim’s adult daughter, who was with him at the time, was crying but was not hit, said witness Bobby Vasquez, 69. Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside.

“He got hit right in the leg,” Vasquez, who lives nearby, said of the victim. “I asked him, ‘Do you know the guys who did this?’ He said, ‘Yes.’”

Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson was rushing to the hospital to visit the sanitation worker.

‘We are relieved to hear that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” Sanitation Department spokesman Vincent Gragnani said. “This is an active investigation and we are standing by to assist our partners at NYPD in any way we can.”

The shooter, possibly with one or more accomplices, fled the scene in a black Mercedes that Vasquez said was stolen from the victim.

Another witness, Jason Williams, 42, said “three guys pulled up and just started shooting.”

“I just ducked and they got out of here quick,” he added. “People were running back into the building.”