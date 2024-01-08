NYC saw huge housing production slowdown in 2023: REBNY report

New York City’s housing production numbers plummeted in 2023, according to the Real Estate Board of New York, which placed the blame on the end of a controversial tax break for developers.

The powerful trade group looked at foundation applications for new residential buildings submitted to the city’s Department of Buildings — which can indicate whether a project is heading for construction — finding just 9,909 apartments were proposed in 2023.

That marked a 78% drop from 45,593 units in 2022 and was half of the average 20,000 units produced annually between 2000 and 2020, according to the new report.

The findings were based on foundation filings for multifamily buildings, which generally come a few months after initial new building applications.

The board, known as REBNY, attributed the decline to the expiration of 421-a, a state tax break intended to spur residential development that lapsed in June 2022. The organization said in a statement that last year’s output continued “the trend of persistently low application filings” that began after 421-a ended.

“Without support for new development incentives, New York City finished 2023 well behind its yearly goals for new rental housing,” said Zachary Steinberg, the board’s senior vice president of policy. “Hopefully this is the year that state lawmakers take steps to reverse this trend with sensible, data-driven housing policies.”

There were just 28 filings all year for buildings with more than 100 units, down from 129 in 2022.

The 9,909 figure is just 20% of the roughly 50,000 new units a year needed to meet Mayor Adams’ “moonshot” housing goal of creating 500,000 new homes over the next decade.

“For us, it’s incredibly concerning,” Steinberg said of the report’s findings. “We’re not making the kind of progress we need to see to solve that supply-driven crisis.”

Developers say that building new multifamily projects is all but impossible to finance without 421-a. But some housing experts and progressive officials argued it was too generous and did little to fix the housing crisis. The program cost $1.7 billion a year in lost revenue, making it the city’s most expensive tax break.

The state legislature failed to come up with a replacement during last year’s legislative session, when Gov. Hochul’s much-hyped housing compact fell apart.

The new session kicked off last week. It remains to be seen whether a 421-a agreement can be reached, but housing is once again at the top of the agenda.