NYC School Chaos: Parents in Top District Forced Into Admissions Roller-Coaster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alina Adams
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bill de Blasio
    Bill de Blasio
    109th Mayor of New York City
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer

Eric Adams entered the New York City mayor’s office in January claiming to be a fan of accelerated education. Unlike his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, Adams promised more opportunities for students to access advanced level work, starting with elementary school gifted-and-talented programs and going up through middle school honors programs and screened and specialized high schools. He appointed like-minded David Banks as his schools chancellor.

Introducing 16 Under 16 in STEM: We are looking for 16 of the most impressive students who are 16 years of age or younger who have shown extraordinary achievement in science, technology, engineering and math. Nominate a student here.

Before leaving office, de Blasio had made middle school admissions a lottery, lowered the academic bar for high school admissions to the point where it became virtually a lottery and pulled the plug on G&T in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Some NYC parents were desperately hoping Adams-Banks would reverse those decisions.

The team’s first course of action was to announce that middle school admissions would remain unscreened for another year, except for arts schools. Rising sixth graders would get priority for admission to their sibling’s middle school — but only if the sibling was currently in sixth grade, not seventh or eighth. The rationale was that current sixth graders had not been screened, so admitting their siblings would increase diversity. For high schools, Adams-Banks went even further than de Blasio had, implementing an admissions rubric that gave students with all A’s no advantage over students with B’s — or even some C’s.

Parents were furious.

Middle and high school applications were set to close March 1. Parents organized to voice their opposition to the sibling policy, as well as to the watered-down academic screening. In the turmoil, high school application deadlines were pushed back to March 11, with the tease that there might be some more changes coming, so stay tuned!

On March 9, city education officials announced they had changed their minds about the middle school sibling policy (a week after applications closed). Now all siblings would receive priority.

As for the high schools, Banks said, after listening to parent concerns, “No changes will be made to the grading scale for applying to screened high school programs for this fall. … We can’t afford to make changes again. It’ll just throw the system into chaos.”

So, at the eleventh hour, NYC decided that … they shouldn’t be making changes at the eleventh hour.

This roller-coaster ride left families furious, frustrated and with even less faith in the system that had already driven 120,000 students from its public schools, an exodus that began even before the pandemic.

Those hoping Adams would reverse the trends of the de Blasio years were sorely disappointed with his initial performance.

So what does this mean for accelerated education in NYC moving forward?

The fact that the Adams administration listened to parent concerns regarding the middle school sibling policy, and heeded calls to make students’ lottery numbers available to families before, rather than after, applications were submitted suggests officials are open to feedback in a way the de Blasio administration was not. Emails and calls from parents actually worked, and likely will continue working.

Furthermore, Banks’ decision not to change high school admissions at the last minute can be seen as a positive sign for gifted-and-talented admissions 2022. Citywide G&T schools Anderson, NEST+M, TAG, Brooklyn School of Inquiry and the 30th Avenue School, as well as some standalone district programs like Lower Lab, have to fill their incoming kindergarten class or risk losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding, which could damage the schools as a whole.

Banks promised he would have information about how families could apply to G&T “in the next couple of days.” This was more than a couple of days ago. But, once again, the clock is ticking. And, if we go by past performance, it’s very likely that, once again, Banks will not make any changes. Odds are good he’ll continue last year’s G&T application process. Which was a mess … but at least it happened.

It’s too late to implement something new, and Adams-Banks have shown themselves open to keeping the status quo in the short term, even while being capable of implementing changes for the long term. This could be good news down the line, as long as parents keep making their voices heard.

Alina Adams is a New York Times best-selling romance and mystery writer, the author of Getting Into NYC Kindergarten and Getting Into NYC High School, a blogger at New York School Talk and mother of three. She believes you can’t have true school choice until all parents know all their school choices — and how to get them. Visit her website, www.NYCSchoolSecrets.com.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • Man to be sentenced for California kidnap once called hoax

    A man who sexually assaulted a Northern California woman who was kidnapped from her home in what police initially thought was a hoax was sentenced Friday to 31 years in state prison on Friday, prosecutors said. Matthew Muller, who already is serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced in Solano County Superior Court after pleading no contest to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins, who was dragged from her Vallejo home in 2015, the county district attorney's office said. Muller used a remote-controlled drone to spy on Huskins and Aaron Quinn before he broke into their San Francisco Bay Area home with a fake gun on March 23, 2015, tied up the couple and made them drink a sleep-inducing liquid, prosecutors said.

  • Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when Roe falls

    Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when Roe falls

  • Psaki Launches Misleading Attack on Tom Cotton over Ukrainian Aid

    Jen Psaki launched a misleading broadside against Senator Tom Cotton on Friday, arguing that he opposes sending military aid to Ukraine.

  • Texas librarian alleges she was fired for not removing books

    A former librarian in a rural Texas county alleges that she was fired for insubordination after she refused to remove books from the shelves.Driving the news: Suzette Baker served as the head librarian at the Kingsland Branch Library in Llano County when she was terminated this month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKingsland is about 65 miles northwest of Austin.The big picture: Baker's dismissal is the latest turn in the book

  • Crematoriums in Hong Kong at capacity, coffin supply running out amid devastating COVID-19 wave

    Crematoriums in Hong Kong are reportedly filling up as the region nears 1 million infections and faces the world’s highest COVID-19 death rate in its current outbreak. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that the new wave of COVID-19 cases and their resulting deaths is putting a strain on the region’s healthcare system. “Our crematoriums are working day and night, and they are already close to their capacity,” she said.

  • Navy Officer Sentenced After Lying About His Relationship with a Chinese Defense Firm

    A Navy flight officer was sentenced to four years in prison after federal officials discovered he lied on his security clearance paperwork to hide his connections to China.

  • D.C. Judge Suggests Yale Students Who Shouted Down Speakers Should Be Barred from Clerkships

    A D.C. appellate judge urged colleagues to consider whether Yale University students who shout down speakers on campus should be be barred from clerkships.

  • Team Bernie Sanders is reportedly quietly encouraging Ro Khanna to run in 2024 if Biden sits out

    Team Bernie Sanders is reportedly quietly encouraging Ro Khanna to run in 2024 if Biden sits out

  • You're wrong about the percentage of minorities in the U.S.

    How demographic misperceptions fuel rightwing media fearmongers

  • Janice Chen, Nathan Chen’s sister, is building a $100 billion CRISPR gene editing company

    Janice Chen, Ph.D., one of Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen’s siblings, is on a mission to build a $100 billion biotech company. In 2018, she co-founded Mammoth Biosciences with Trevor Martin, Lucas Harrington and Jennifer Doudna, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry two years later for her pioneering work in CRISPR gene editing.

  • Sen. Tom Bakk, influential Minnesota powerbroker, to retire

    Longtime Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk is retiring at the end of the current session. Why it matters: Bakk, a former Senate DFL leader who recently left the party to caucus as an independent, is an influential powerbroker and dealmaker at the State Capitol.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Bakk is the latest legislator to announce an exit amid a growing wave of retirements following the redrawing of the state's po

  • Texas declares state of emergency as wildfire forces evacuations

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide.Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire scorched upwards of tens of thousands of acres over the past two days, the New York Times reported. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Firefighters r

  • Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa The Real Reason She's Done With Flip or Flop in Show Finale

    Exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa said goodbye to the beloved HGTV series after 12 years on March 17. Find out why Christina is moving on.

  • Tokyo schools to drop controversial dress code rules regulating hair and underwear color

    Tokyo school officials announced they are dropping controversial dress code policies for high school students, including those regulating hairstyles and underwear color and patterns. Around 200 schools run by the Tokyo metropolitan government will implement five changes to the rules at the start of the new academic year beginning on April 1, according to a Mainichi Shimbun report. The new changes will scrap long-held rules that prevented high school students from changing their hair color or wearing a “two-block,” a hairstyle that is long on top and short at the back and sides.

  • Ukrainian cat Stepan reveals on Instagram that he and his human escaped after bombing: ‘We’re all right now’

    The owner of famous Ukrainian cat Stepan posted an update after the bombing of Kharkiv.

  • TikToker claims skin ‘cleared up a ton’ when she started drinking this surprising product sold on Amazon

    Have you tried it yet?

  • Jussie Smollett is out of jail, but faces uncertain future

    Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago jail after serving six days and walked into months, if not years, of uncertainty — from what's next for his career as an actor and performer to whether he'll eventually be back behind bars. The former star of the TV show “Empire" was sentenced last week to 150 days in jail plus probation and a fine after a jury found him guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in 2019. Smollett, who is Black and gay, has maintained his innocence.

  • Black, Openly Gay, And A Female CEO, Jesseca Harris-Dupart Says Being Authentic Is The Key To Her Success

    "I think my authenticity contributed to my success; it bleeds throughout the culture of the brand."

  • Here Are the U.S. Top 10 Imports From Russia as Tariffs Are Set to Rise

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, opening the door for large tariff increases on imports of key commodities and raw materials. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the Senate will soon take up the bill, setting the stage for President Biden to sign in into law as soon as next week. “While it has been clear all week that the House would quickly approve this bill, as of yesterday the inherently political decision to put this bill on the Senate floor had not been made, so this announcement from Schumer represents a material escalation of the sanctions investors can anticipate from the President of the United States in the coming days,” wrote Henrietta Treyz, director of economic policy at Veda Partners in a Thursday note to clients.

  • Expansion of Target store near Disney to nearly double its space

    A Target store near Walt Disney World Resort has filed site plans to expand, nearly doubling its size. The Minneapolis-based retailer (NYSE: TGT) would add an additional 52,460 square feet to the 66,983-square-foot store at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway in Orlando, according to Orange County documents. The store at Vineland Pointe opened as a smaller format version of Target in August 2020 with roughly 95 employees.