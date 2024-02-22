NYC school crossing guards get new equipment, NYPD training following Queens tragedy

City crossing guards will get more training and better equipment in honor of a guard killed by a dump truck as she ushered children across a busy Queens intersection, the NYPD said Thursday.

Guards are to be outfitted with new reflective vests, whistles, and 18-inch hand-held stop signs to hold above their heads when directing children across an intersection, said NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella.

The guards will also get extendable poles to give their stop signs better visibility.

The department has also expanded the guards’ initial six-day training course to seven days and has created yearly refresher training courses for all employees.

The annoncements about crossing guards’ equipment and training came at a 1 Police Plaza event where fallen Queens crossing guard Krystyna Naprawa was posthumously promoted to community coordinator.

Naprawa, 63, was guiding pedestrians at the corner of Woodhaven Blvd. and Atlantic Ave. in Woodhaven around 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 when she was run down by a dump truck driven by Hector Yepes, a driver for Manolos Trucking LLC.

Naprawa was knocked to the ground and Yepes ran her over. She died at the scene.

Yepes, 39, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care for the tragic crash. His case was still pending Thursday in Queens Criminal Court.

Naprawa’s family was on hand to watch the promotion ceremony, but declined to speak to reporters.

Kinsella called Naprawa a “true NYPD hero” who was “the very definition of public service.”

“The sudden loss of Christina was a sudden shock. (It was) incredible, painful and felt by every community and community of schools she worked with for the last 13 years,” Kinsella said, noting that Naprawa’s death drove home the importance of school crossing guards.

“I’m a mother and the first two people I see every morning when I drop my children off to school are school crossing guards,” she said. “It gives me peace.”

The New York City Police Foundation is footing the $75,000 price tag for the new equipment and additional training. The extended training will now include two days in the field instead of just one, the department said.

Additionally, the corner of Woodhaven Blvd. and Atlantic Ave. where Naparawa was killed will be staffed by two crossing guards, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. Naparawa had worked the intersection alone.

Naprawa was the first crossing guard killed on duty in decades, according to city records. Crossing guards were killed while on duty in 1994 and 1980, city officials said in 1998.

Crossing guards are part-timers who earn $18.00 an hour, according to the NYPD website.

Naprawa’s death comes four months after the city slashed its school crossing guard workforce by 18% as a cost-cutting move.

The workforce will be reduced by “eliminating vacant positions,” the NYPD said when the cutbacks were announced. Crossing guards, who feared layoffs, said the reduced head count would make their jobs more dangerous.

The NYPD is now vowing to backfill vacancies for its army of 2,600 crossing guards. A class of 100 new hires will graduate at the beginning of March and another class of 100 guards will graduate in May, which should bring the ranks back up to full strength, the department says.

“Inspired by (Naprawa’s) service and her unwavering commitment to keeping our city safe, and our children safe, we are building on her legacy,” Kinsella said.