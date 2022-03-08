NYC school mask mandate lifts for teachers and most kids

For the first time in 724 days, New York City students and teachers stepped inside their school buildings Monday without having to wear a mask.

The end of the school mask mandate for staff and kids 5 and above marked a significant milestone in the city’s efforts to dial back educational pandemic restrictions that began when COVID-19 first shuttered schools in March 2020, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

“Having our children go to school without masks — these are all the symbolic and substantive things that we need to do,” Adams said. “I keep saying this over and over again: Our prosperity is going to be tied to symbolism and substance.”

For students, parents and educators, the mask-rule change brought a mix of joy, anxiety and new questions.

Trenton Baker, 6, bounded maskless out the door of P.S. 169 in the Bronx during dismissal. He said the new policy felt like a breath of fresh air — literally.

“It was good. I can breathe better,” the first-grader said.

Meanwhile, at P.S. 368 in Hamilton Heights in Manhattan, another 6-year-old, Sam, decided to take a more cautious approach.

“I wear the mask inside because we have connected desks and everyone is so close,” the first-grader said.

“We’re not ready yet … it felt abrupt to me,” said Sam’s mom, Jennifer Rau. “We decided as a family to take a couple weeks and see how it goes.”

It’s unclear how many students and teachers citywide opted to keep their masks on Monday. Mask use varied significantly across schools and classrooms.

At one Brooklyn elementary school, the principal estimated that only 20% of students continued masking.

But in a Washington Heights high school classroom, all but a few students kept their face coverings on during class, according to teacher Jared Fox.

“It felt like a normal day,” Fox said. “The majority of kids continued to wear masks in some form or fashion.”

For many kids and teachers, finding the right balance between keeping up precautions and embracing the new freedom will take some time.

Brian Dornicik, a teacher at P.S. 184 in Chinatown, said he thinks it’s “great this is where we’re at,” but he plans to keep his mask on for now, not because of “any personal fear for myself, but because I have a co-teacher who is expecting a baby and I have a mother-in-law at home who has been fighting cancer.”

“I think the most important thing at this point is respecting each other’s decisions.”

Several parents said they left the decisions to their kids.

“I left it up to my son, his comfortability on it,” said Theresa Rivera, 31, of Jose, a 7-year-old student at P.S. 20 Anna Silver in lower Manhattan. “He kept his mask on,” said Rivera proudly. “He said ‘I want to be safe, Mom.’”

Other parents said they encouraged their kids to keep wearing masks — but knew it would be difficult to guarantee with schools no longer enforcing the rules.

Ahmed Mohamed, 54, the father of an 8-year-old at P.S. 368, was disappointed to learn at dismissal that his son hadn’t worn his mask most of the day — and left it in school.

“If some people need to wear masks than we all should,” he said. “I’d rather they keep it.”

But Mohamed’s son, Ziyad, said he’d lost patience. “It’s been too long, it’s enough,” he said.

After more than a year and a half of mask mandates for in-person classes, momentum to roll back the requirements built quickly at the state and city level over the past month, with Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing the end of the statewide requirement in late February and Adams quickly following suit.

But the new freedoms do not extend to all kids. City children under 5 who are too young to get vaccinated are still required to wear masks for the time being — a sore spot for some preschool parents.

“I don’t think it’s a very scientific decision they’re making for under 5s,” said Gabriel Russell, 51, whose daughter is enrolled at Bank Street Head Start.

Adams defended the mandate for young kids, but said he’s hoping to roll it back as soon as possible.

United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew, who has supported the lifting of the mask mandate, called Monday a “milestone day,” but said union officials will “continue to look at all the numbers” from the DOE’s weekly school COVID-19 testing program.

Eliot Newmeyer, 7, a student at the Earth School in the East Village, said he’s soaking up the new flexibility — and the new perspective he’s getting on his classmates.

“Well, I loved it because I just liked seeing each other’s faces,” said Eliot. “Seeing kids’ whole faces.”

