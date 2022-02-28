🌱NYC Schools Ends Mask Mandate? + Loud Sex Complaints From Queens

Happy Monday, people of New York City! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

New York City's schools might see the end of their mask mandate on March 7th if everything goes according to plan, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday. He said the restrictions would be lifted if cases continue to trend downwards–he'll make his final decision on Friday. (New York City Patch) Adams' announcement came a few hours after a similar one from Governor Kathy Hochul who said the state would lift school mask mandates on Wednesday, although local counties would still be allowed to set their own rules. Hochul cited new mask guidelines released on Friday by the CDC. (New York City Patch) NYC's 311 hotline logged 271 complaints over the past year from residents over loud sexual activity close to their homes–the largest amount came from Queens, specifically from an inconspicuous house near Jamaica Bay. Overall, the city receives as many as 75,000 noise-related complaints per month, according to a Patch Freedom of Information request. (New York City Patch) Governor Hochul announced New York State will not conduct business with Russia for as long as the U.S. holds sanctions over the country, reminding New Yorkers that the state's economy is larger than Russia's. Recently, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine suggested NYC should seize the property of Russian oligarchs and turn it into affordable housing. (Gothamist) Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car in Harlem on Sunday morning. Earlier in the weekend on Saturday, two men were stabbed outside of a club, one of whom later died. (New York Post )

From my notebook:

Here's some photos from Governors Island's last weekend of its winter ice festival. (Gothamist)

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander expresses his support for Good Cause Eviction to help tenants against rent hikes. (Twitter)

New Yorkers once again protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, in Washington Square Park. (Twitter)

Here's Mayor Adams' last week in review. (Instagram)

