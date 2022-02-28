🌱NYC Schools Ends Mask Mandate? + Loud Sex Complaints From Queens
Happy Monday, people of New York City! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.
First, today's weather:
Mostly sunny; breezy, colder. High: 34 Low: 27.
Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in New York City. Click here to learn more.
Here are the top five stories in New York City today:
New York City's schools might see the end of their mask mandate on March 7th if everything goes according to plan, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday. He said the restrictions would be lifted if cases continue to trend downwards–he'll make his final decision on Friday. (New York City Patch)
Adams' announcement came a few hours after a similar one from Governor Kathy Hochul who said the state would lift school mask mandates on Wednesday, although local counties would still be allowed to set their own rules. Hochul cited new mask guidelines released on Friday by the CDC. (New York City Patch)
NYC's 311 hotline logged 271 complaints over the past year from residents over loud sexual activity close to their homes–the largest amount came from Queens, specifically from an inconspicuous house near Jamaica Bay. Overall, the city receives as many as 75,000 noise-related complaints per month, according to a Patch Freedom of Information request. (New York City Patch)
Governor Hochul announced New York State will not conduct business with Russia for as long as the U.S. holds sanctions over the country, reminding New Yorkers that the state's economy is larger than Russia's. Recently, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine suggested NYC should seize the property of Russian oligarchs and turn it into affordable housing. (Gothamist)
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car in Harlem on Sunday morning. Earlier in the weekend on Saturday, two men were stabbed outside of a club, one of whom later died. (New York Post )
From our sponsor:
Today's New York City Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)f197
Today in New York City:
What Bioboost Keto Ultra BHB Says About Your Personal Style (9:00 AM)
3rd Employee Wellness Summit for Legal Professionals (9:00 AM)
From my notebook:
Here's some photos from Governors Island's last weekend of its winter ice festival. (Gothamist)
NYC Comptroller Brad Lander expresses his support for Good Cause Eviction to help tenants against rent hikes. (Twitter)
New Yorkers once again protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, in Washington Square Park. (Twitter)
Here's Mayor Adams' last week in review. (Instagram)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Collective by At the Venue (POP-UP Shop) — (Visit website)
SuperReal -- Stop Scrolling, Start Experiencing! — (Visit Website)
Kate Oh Gallery — (Visit website)
Fowl Play Entertainment, Inc. —
Rescuing Leftover Cuisine — (Visit website)
SAS & CO MOVING — (Visit website)
Chronic Foot Pain Center - Dr. Robert Kornfeld — (Visit website)
MyArtShare — (Visit website)
Mansher Singh MD - Top Plastic Surgeon NYC — (Visit website)
Ken Boyar CPA — (Visit website)
Events:
A Taste of Judaism (February 28)
Softball (February 28)
Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)
Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)
Workparent: A Conversation with Daisy Dowling (March 2)
Success Academy Upper West & Hell's Kitchen Virtual Information Session (March 3)
Success Academy Upper West Virtual Information Session (March 3)
Freedom Party® NYC Mar 4! (March 4)
Yvette Keong, soprano: WOMEN NOW Festival (March 5)
007 Themed Spring Gala (March 12)
For sale:
Murphy Bed / Two Twin mattress and built ins. (Details)
Easel—Beech Wood Studio Easel - $75 (Details)
Gigs & services:
Consulting & Mentoring for Culinary - Hospitality industry career (Details)
Tara's School for Dogs - Humans and Dogs in Partnership! (Details)
Housing:
Gorgeous! 6 BR, Custom Colonial Home, OPEN SUN 2/27 Allendale (Details)
Job listings:
Home Health Aide Available (Details)
Loving the New York City Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business featured in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at newyorkcity@patch.com
Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you soon.
— Dashiell Allen
This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch