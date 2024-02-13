NYC OEM Commissioner Iscol talks about remote learning difficulties
New York City Schools moved to remote learning Tuesday due to the winter storm, but while students and parents tried to log on, the system experienced a connectivity issue.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.