NYC scooter shooter charged with murder in horrifying cross-borough spree

To his roommate and neighbors, 25-year-old Brooklyn man Thomas Abreu was the ideal acquaintance — “quiet,” “unaggressive” and ”normal.”

Then on Saturday he hopped on his moped, drove two blocks away from his home and allegedly initiated a half-hour of horror that spanned two boroughs, left three wounded and claimed the life of 87-year-old Queens man Hamod Ali Saeidi.

“I never thought he would do something like that,” Rueben Vargas, Abreu’s 55-year-old roommate, told the Daily News on Sunday. “He seemed like a good boy.”

Abreu, 25, was slapped with murder and attempted murder charges at the 107th Precinct stationhouse in Pomonok, Queens, police said Sunday.

Police nabbed Abreu on Sutphin Blvd. near 94th Ave. around 1 p.m. Saturday, shortly after he ditched the moped that carried him from shooting to shooting during the spree that began in Brooklyn and ended in Queens, cops said.

Abreu’s violent rampage reportedly started at 11:10 a.m., when the gunman allegedly shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder from his scooter on Arlington Ave. and Ashford St. — two blocks away from the Elton St. duplex he shared with Vargas in Cypress Hills — according to police.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows the victim crossing the street when the moped-riding gunman zips past him and appears to open fire, sending him sprawling to the ground in the crosswalk.

The gunman next surfaced on Jamaica Ave., where he shot 87-year-old Hamod Ali Saeidi in the back during one of his daily walks near 109th St. in Richmond Hill at 11:27 a.m., according to law enforcement.

Another security feed obtained by The News shows Saeidi stumbling in confused agony as blood leaks from wounds to his chest and back, before he collapses to the pavement.

Medics rushed Saeidi to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved, cops said.

After gunning down Saedi, Abreu allegedly opened fire on a group standing a block away on 108th St., but his bullets failed to hit their marks and he sped away, according to police.

The shooter next targeted a 44-year-old man on Hillside Ave. and 126th St. at 11:35 a.m., striking him in the cheek, police said. The man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The scooter rider shot his final victim, a 63-year-old man, on Jamaica Ave. and 134th St. at 11:37 a.m., striking that victim in the shoulder.

Paramedics took him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A worker at a nail salon near the scene of that shooting said she saw a pedestrian wounded in the gun violence.

“The guy was waiting for the light to cross the street and someone came and shot him three times,” said the worker, Gabriela Tipan.

Police said they found four 9-mm. shell casings at the scene near 134th St.

Neighbors and Vargas knew Abreu as Brian and said he could be spotted smoking weed every night outside the Elton St. duplex where they lived, according to upstairs neighbor Manuelissa Genao Lora.

“He seemed normal,” Lora, 20, said through a translator.

Abreu worked as a delivery driver, according to Vargas.