NYC serial groper busted just before assaulting his next victim, police say

An accused serial sex fiend wanted for yanking a woman’s blouse down and groping her in Yorkville and two other sex assaults was busted early Saturday as he was about to pounce on his next victim, police said.

Suspect Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was stalking his next victim near E. 104th St. and Fifth Ave. outside Central Park around 3:45 a.m. when cops stopped him.

Baeza Rendon was carrying the same Adidas backpack he had worn in his last three sex assaults, all of which took place in Manhattan, cops said.

On Friday, police released video of Baeza Rendon from a June 28 attack on the Upper East Side where he yanked down a 22-year-old woman’s blouse on E. 89th St. near First Ave. and put his mouth on her breast.

The woman nearly fell as she pushed away the suspect, who ran off, cops said.

Baeza Rendon resurfaced at 2:21 a.m. on July 31, this time in Lower Manhattan, where he grabbed a 30-year-old woman’s privates as he passed her on Greene St. near Spring St. in SOHO, police said.

He disappeared and laid low until Aug. 20, where he pulled up a 33-year-old woman’s dress, tearing her underwear, during a surprise Upper East Side attack on E. 98th St. and Lexington Ave., police said.

He groped his victim’s privates, ran off and disappeared until Saturday morning, where cops found him stalking his next victim ten blocks away from last month’s attack.

Cops charged Baeza Rendon with sex abuse and forcible touching. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Saturday.