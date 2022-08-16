NYC serial homeless stabbing suspect ordered to have psychiatric exam

An accused homeless serial stabber has to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday.

Trevon Murphy was ordered to get the exam and remanded at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court on murder and other charges connected to the stabbings of two sleeping homeless men last month.

Murphy’s alleged rampage began around 3:10 a.m. on July 5 with the murder of a 34-year-old man asleep on a bench at West St. and Christopher St. in the West Village. The victim woke up with a sharp pain in his stomach and staggered seven blocks through Hudson River Park to find help, authorities said. He died a short while later at Bellevue Hospital, police said.

On July 8, around 10 p.m., Murphy watched his next victim, Abimael Rolon, 59, snooze on a bench near Madison Ave. and E. 49th St. for about 20 minutes before putting on a mask and plunging a kitchen knife once into Rolon’s abdomen.

Murphy, 40, was arrested July 13 after an ex-city Department of Correction officer spotted him at a Harlem bus stop on 128th St. and St. Nicholas Ave.

He was sporting the same duds he wore during his bloody spree — neon sneakers and an “Innocence Project” hoodie — which helped the retired jail officer recognize him, authorities said.

Murphy told cops he used a serrated blade to carry out the attacks so it “would drag pieces of intestine out with it,” Assistant District Attorney Shilpa Kalra said.

“These chilling attacks were committed against some of our most vulnerable community members,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“It is unbelievably tragic that someone lost their life simply because they did not have the safety that comes with a roof over their head. Nobody should face violence when they face the extraordinarily painful and difficult experience of being unhoused, and we will pursue full accountability and justice in this case.”

Prosecutors are still investigating whether Murphy, whose family says he’s mentally ill, is behind a third stabbing on July 11 of a 28-year-old man sleeping on a basketball court in Yorkville.

A witness described the assailant in that attack as carrying a large knife like the one Murphy allegedly used in the other knifings.

The crimes followed similar attacks on homeless New Yorkers in March.

Gerald Brevard III allegedly killed a sleeping man and wounded two others in Washington, D.C., before heading to New York, where he murdered another sleeping man and injured another.

Attempts to reach Murphy’s lawyer were unsuccessful.