NYC serial stabber sought for unprovoked attacks on strangers

At least five pair random unprovoked stabbings in Queens and Brooklyn may have been committed by the same person, who is still on the loose, police said Wednesday.

“This individual is wanted for MULTIPLE stabbings,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey tweeted. “Someone knows him & he MUST be stopped. We have to get him off the street.”

A man wearing a green jacket, black pants and surgical mask is being sought for two Wednesday morning incidents, which took place two hours apart.

At 7:30 a.m. near the corner of , Queens, where a 74-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were stabbed near 134th St. and Guy Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens, cops said.

The younger man was stabbed in the back, police said, while the older man was knifed in the stomach. Medics took them to Jamaica Hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Two hours later, a man was stabbed on the J/M/Z platform at the Myrtle Ave./Broadway train station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

About 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, a man in a dark gray jacket and black pants stabbed a 34-year-old woman near 158th St. and 134th Ave., about four blocks from Wednesday morning’s Queens stabbing.

The woman was walking home when the stranger stormed up and stabbed her in the side, cops said. Medics took her to an area hospital.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny tweeted that the suspect is wanted for four recent unprovoked stabbings in the Rochdale Village area of Queens.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.