NYC shooting kills 71-year-old woman who is latest innocent victim of city gun violence in recent days

A 71-year-old woman was shot and killed, while another was wounded Thursday in New York City, where a gunman opened fire on a man in broad daylight in a commercial area filled with passersby, police said.

The shooting, part of which was allegedly caught on surveillance video, happened just after 12:30 p.m. near the 500 block of E. 138th Street, the New York Police Department said.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found Enriqueta Rivera on the ground shot in the back, as well as a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. In the video, Rivera is seen standing at a crosswalk when she suddenly falls to the ground. Moments later, a person is seen apparently fleeing the scene on foot.

Police investigate the scene where 71-year-old Enriqueta Rivera, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in the crossfire of alleged gang violence in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, N.Y., Thursday.

Both women were taken to NYC Health and Hospital/Lincoln, where Rivera died. The other victim was in stable condition, the NYPD said. No arrests have been made.

A woman, who is a nurse, told FOX 5 that she saw a woman collapse on the street and rushed to perform CPR on her.

"I heard three shots and I ran because I'm a nurse and I gave the lady CPR. I'm sure she didn't make it because she was bleeding internal, and she was shot in the lungs," the first responder said.

Investigators collected at least seven shell casings from the scene. Authorities believe the victims were not the intended targets, and that the shooting was part of a gang rivalry, Assistant Chief of Patrol Borough Bronx Benjamin Gurley said Thursday.

Police investigate the scene where an innocent bystander was woman was shot and killed in the crossfire of alleged gang violence in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, N.Y., Thursday.

Rivera's death adds to the toll of innocent victims shot or killed by gunfire. Four people have been shot in the past three days as a result of gunfire intended for someone else, police said.

One of the victims was an 8-year-old child shot in the thigh while stepping off a school bus.

"This has got to stop," Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark said during a Thursday news conference. "Enough is enough. This is happening in broad daylight. We need help."





