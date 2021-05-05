NYC shootings more than doubled in April, anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed 400% year-to-date: police

The number of shootings reported in New York City in April more than double – skyrocketing by 166% compared to the same time last year, according to data released on Wednesday.

There were 149 shootings citywide last month, a jump of 93 incidents from those reported in April 2020, the New York Police Department, or NYPD , announces as part of its monthly crime statistics. Meanwhile, murders increased 15.8%, from 38 to 44, rapes were up 52.8% and felony assaults jumped from 1202 to 1630, or by 35.6%, police said.

Earlier this month, the NYPD reported that 31 people were shot and six were killed during a single weekend, with 15 of those people being wounded in 14 shootings alone.

Overall crime for the month was 30% higher than in April 2020.

The NYPD made 223 gun arrests in the month of April, or eight more than those reported during the same month last year.

Meanwhile, attacks on Asian Americans have skyrocketed by 400% year-to-date, police said. As of May 2, police had investigated 80 reports of hate crimes against Asian American victims, compared to the 16 last year.