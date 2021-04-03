NYC shootout caught on camera between several people
Police have released video of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it seeks the public's help.
Video Transcript
- The NYPD released new video tonight of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it tries to get the public's help. That footage begins with a man hopping out of a BMW and opening fire on Fox Street in the Longwood section. Two men believed to be his intended targets then return fire.
And next, the driver of that BMW tries to back down the street, but strikes a dumpster. He and the passenger abandoned the car and run off. Right now, it does not appear anyone was hit by the gunfire.