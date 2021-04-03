NYC shootout caught on camera between several people

Police have released video of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it seeks the public's help.

Video Transcript

- The NYPD released new video tonight of a frightening shootout in the Bronx as it tries to get the public's help. That footage begins with a man hopping out of a BMW and opening fire on Fox Street in the Longwood section. Two men believed to be his intended targets then return fire.

And next, the driver of that BMW tries to back down the street, but strikes a dumpster. He and the passenger abandoned the car and run off. Right now, it does not appear anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Recommended Stories

  • Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime

    A Jewish couple and their 1-year-old son were all slashed Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

  • Porch Pirate Caught on Camera Stealing Amazon Packages in Sanger, California

    Sanger Police Department released video of a man stealing several packages from a porch in Sanger, California, on March 31.Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down the porch pirate, who was caught on camera leaving with the packages in a teal-colored compact vehicle. Credit: Sanger Police Department via Storyful

  • Pelosi hopes to offer SALT relief in infrastructure package

    The House speaker said she hopes that Democrats can ease the current cap on state and local tax deductions as part of a larger infrastructure package.

  • North Carolina teen ‘died a hero’ shielding boy from barrage of bullets, family says

    He was killed in New Jersey protecting a 10-year-old, his family says.

  • Anonymous Letter Tells Asians to 'Go Home,' Threatens Business in Utah

    An Asian American-owned business in Taylorsville, Utah recently received an anonymous letter stating that all Asian people must “go home now.” Detectives with the Unified Police Department are considering this incident as a possible hate crime, FOX 13 reported. HATE LETTER - Detectives with the Unified Police Department are investigating after a disturbing and threatening letter was sent to at least one Asian-American owned business.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Suspicious NY fires prompt investigation, calls for vigilance

    Police in Rockland County are investigating a string of suspicious fires that have destroyed two homes and damaged a third, and they are asking residents to review security video for any clues as to who might be responsible.

  • Fashion Has a Vital Role to Play in Shifting Entrenched Attitudes Toward the Asian Community

    A year of rising violence against people of Asian descent in the U.S. has prompted raw conversations around grief and whose stories get told.

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • Woman has "super twins" conceived 3 weeks apart

    Rebecca Roberts said when she found out she was pregnant with a second baby, she was shocked. "It was a good job I was laying on the couch or I would have fainted on the floor," she said.

  • Man on parole for killing his mom charged with hate crime assault in New York City attack on Asian American woman

    Brandon Elliot, a 38-year-old parolee convicted of killing his mom, faces hate crime charges in the "brutal attack" caught on surveillance video.

  • Store in Louisiana Puts Up Sign Banning 'Chinese Communists'

    A store in Louisiana has recently drawn backlash over its sign refusing “admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo.” Louis Pizzolatto, the owner of collectibles store Coin & Treasure on Lafayette’s Congress Street, allegedly put the sign up last year to condemn the Chinese Communist Party, the Acadiana Advocate reported. “Coin & Treasure PROUDLY REFUSES Admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo,” the sign says.

  • Free climber scales one of Europe's tallest skyscrapers

    Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 381-ft Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city. King scaled the Barcelona hotel in about 20 minutes. As he was coming down, he was arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police and faces a fine."When I was at the top I felt that I was in another dimension of bliss," King told Reuters. "When I met the police on the way down my head was still in the clouds."He first climbed the 1,017-ft Shard building in London in 2019, the highest tower in the United Kingdom, without any safety apparatus.The feat earned him six months in a young offenders' centre for breaching a civil injunction taken out by the owners of the building.King, from Oxford in England but currently travelling around Europe in a van, has also climbed the 474-ft Agbar Tower skyscraper in Barcelona.

  • ‘I’m trying to hang in there,’ says mom of 13-year-old boy fatally shot by police in Chicago

    CHICAGO – The person fatally shot by a Chicago police officer early Monday during what police said was an “armed confrontation” has been identified as a 13-year-old boy, officials said. Adam Toledo, of the 2700 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Cook County medical examiner’s office spokeswoman Brittany Hill. Toledo was ...

  • One Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again

    Despite recent reports suggesting that Elon Musk’s tweets may no longer have the desired effect on DOGE’s price, today’s tweet sent the cryptocurrency surging over 30% within minutes. What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space X CEO tweeted earlier about the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, and its price surged to a high of $0.70011 – a level last seen in mid-February. SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021 “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon,” stated Musk on Twitter. Why It Matters: Even though Musk’s most recent tribute to Dogecoin happened to be on April Fool’s day, the fact that DOGE hit a six-week high shortly after his tweet was no joke. Year to date, the cryptocurrency has returned 1375%, with January’s Reddit fuelled rally accounting for the majority of its gains. Since then, the coin has seen most of its on and off-price action after a tweet from its most influential supporter – Elon Musk. A recent survey of traders from U.K-based cryptocurrency exchange EXMO revealed that the majority of market participants believed that the outlook for DOGE was grim if Musk stops tweeting about it. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Only 14% of the respondents believed that the cryptocurrency would continue to grow without support from Musk and other well-known personalities, and some were confident that DOGE could be classified as a “useless asset.” At press time, the price of DOGE had retraced down to $0.0619. However, the meme-based cryptocurrency still kept most of the gains associated with the Musk tweet and was up 14.21% in the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood On Bitcoin: ' Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'Cathie Wood Cautions Investors Against Transacting With Bitcoin Until Tax Code Is Changed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi faces 14 years in prison as junta charges her with violating national secrets act

    Myanmar’s detained civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been charged with breaking a colonial-era official secrets act, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years, her lawyer confirmed on Thursday. Ms Suu Kyi, three cabinet ministers and her Australian economics adviser, Professor Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in Yangon, but her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters he only learned of the charge – the military’s most serious accusation against her to date – two days ago. The junta had earlier accused the democratically-elected leader of illegally possessing walkie-talkies and breaching Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi has been in custody since the military coup on February 1 but is reportedly in good health. More than 530 protesters have been killed during a violent security force crackdown on opponents. The UK widened its sanctions on Thursday to include the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate with close links to the junta.

  • A 'wormnado' appeared on a New Jersey sidewalk and scientists are divided over what caused it

    A spiral of worms appeared on a sidewalk in Hoboken, New Jersey. The cause of the so-called "worm tornado" has puzzled scientists.

  • Fauci says U.S. may not even need AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine: report

    AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine, which has been plagued by problems with its rollout, may not even be needed in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci told Reuters.

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.

  • Donovan Mitchell to fly with Jazz again after emergency landing: 'I've calmed down, and I'll be good'

    “I immediately got scared as s**t because I hate flying in general and it didn’t sound good."