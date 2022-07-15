NYC social scene pays tribute to Ivana Trump after sudden death at 73

NEW YORK — Tributes poured in Thursday from celebrities, family and friends of Ivana Trump after the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump died suddenly at her home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Rudy Giuliani heaped praise on Ivana Trump, saying she “contributed greatly, particularly to New York.”

“Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person,” the former New York City mayor tweeted. “She and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced and decent children.”

TV host Geraldo Rivera called the news of Ivana Trump’s death a “gut punch” for the Trump family and the “entire country.”

“Ivana was poised, classy and a great mom,” Rivera said on Fox News. “She was a steady, steady influence on the children.”

After recounting the Trumps’ epic divorce fight, Rivera credited Ivana with setting aside her disputes with Trump to raise their three children: Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

“What they did, despite all of the odds, was raise three wonderful children,” Rivera said.

Early reaction from the political world was more muted; Ivana had long since left Donald Trump’s inner circle when he decided to run for president in 2015.

Mayor Eric Adams, through a spokesman, declined to comment.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican, tweeted out his appreciation.

“Ivana Trump led an extraordinary and dignified life, and her legacy will forever live on through her three kids,” Donalds wrote.

Ivana Trump’s daughter Ivanka posted a mother-daughter photo Thursday evening along with an emotional tribute.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the 40-year-old businesswoman tweeted. “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

