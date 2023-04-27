NYC to start dedicated school for dyslexia, screening program at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- New York City will grow its smorgasbord of dyslexia initiatives this fall — from the first district school explicitly for students with the learning disability, to screening detained or incarcerated students for difficulty reading.

South Bronx Literacy Academy, was approved by the city’s school governing body, the Panel for Educational Policy, last week. The initiative expands on a dyslexia pilot program at P.S. 161, part of a $7.4 million investment in screeners and literacy services this school year, but will open as a full-fledged school this September.

For many parents who led the advocacy for a district school designed for reading challenges, the vote was historic. Weepy families shared their experiences finding an appropriate program for their own children with dyslexia, which often entailed costly evaluations and private programs, and tears and temper tantrums while they struggled in school.

“I realize that I am able to tell you these stories now, because I was fortunate enough to get my son to a school that did teach him to read,” said Emily Hellstrom, co-founder of the Literacy Academy Collective and mother of a son with dyslexia. “Within the first week, he was a changed person.

“But I also know that my son is the exception that before today this kind of education was only available to a very privileged few,” she said.

During its inaugural year, South Bronx Literacy Academy is expected to serve 60 to 80 students in the second and third grade with documented dyslexia, or who show reading challenges through a formal assessment process, according to panel materials. Priority is given to applicants in the Bronx, and it will receive $710,000 for its specialized programs on top of the usual funding for new schools.

Classes are structured and teachers are trained to work with kids who have language-based learning disabilities, including read-alouds and adaptive technology. The school offers small class sizes led by co-teachers, and backed by speech and occupational therapists, a school psychologist and a literacy coach, and will eventually grow to serve second through eighth grade.

Story continues

“Teachers repeatedly told me that he was lazy or the classic — that I needed to read more to him,” Naomi Peña said of her eldest son, who is dyslexic and eventually opted for a GED instead of a high school diploma.

“We want a space where parents are not made to feel that they are to blame if their children cannot read,” she said. “Today, we end the blame and we empower all students, because we owe it to them — even if it wasn’t offered to mine.”

The issue is a personal one for Mayor Adams, who himself has dyslexia that went undiagnosed until college. That deferral had a profound impact on his childhood, and he frequently shares personal stories about struggling in school or bullies who taped a sign to his desk chair, calling him dumb.

While launching dyslexia screeners in classrooms, Adams has made a similar program on Rikers Island a signature part of his agenda — but faced criticism over its slow rollout.

That effort will begin as a pilot program at East River Academy for students on Rikers, as well as Passages Academy in Brooklyn and the Bronx for detained students ages 17 or younger, and yet-to-be-determined adult education sites in September, according to top officials from District 79, the city’s adult and alternative programs.

“Mayor Adams is fully committed to providing dyslexia screenings for all New York City public school students and looks forward to bringing this initiative to our criminal justice involved youth,” said Amaris Cockfield, a spokesperson for the mayor.

“Under the leadership of a dyslexic mayor, we are changing the way we approach dyslexia, which will unlock the untapped potential in students who may feel insecure about their dyslexia or any other language-based learning disabilities they may have,” she said.

Since the campaign trail and, more recently, at the State of the City, Adams estimated that 30% to 40% of inmates on Rikers are dyslexic.

“Dyslexia is a disability that many of our students face,” said Annette Knox, executive director of adult education, at a meeting of the City Council education committee last week.

“We’re also, as we’re screening for dyslexia, identifying [and] keeping track of any other indirect anomalies that might be there,” she added. “Because we want to make sure that at the end of the day, we know that we work with the most vulnerable students and they come from different levels. It is our role and our responsibility to ensure that we’re meeting them where they need to be.”

Glenda Esperance, superintendent of District 79, said staff already conducted site visits and are “finalizing details” of the new program.

The district plans to identify teachers and provide professional development over the summer. Schools that administer the screeners will receive additional funding to support the program, though City Hall did not say how much the pilot will cost.