NYC straphanger stabbed to death in unprovoked Bronx subway attack: VIDEO

An unprovoked attack at a Bronx subway station turned deadly when the assailant repeatedly stabbed his victim in the back and chest, police said Friday.

Video shows the 38-year-old victim, who had just stepped off a northbound No. 4 train, grappling with the suspect and slamming him into the iron security barrier on the platform at E. 176th St. and Jerome Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The two men wrestled each other to the ground, at which point the attacker knifed the victim in the lower back, the video shows.

The 6-foot-1 inch, 240-pound victim then let go, and the attacker ran off.

The wounded man was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

The attacker, who police said was later seen on video putting his large knife in his black backpack, ran out of the station and is being sought.

The suspect is Black, about 5-foot-11, weighs around 160 pounds, and was last seen dressed in black. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Subway crime is up 42% this year, with felony assaults up 17%, to 410 from 351 during the same period of 2021

Alvin Charles, 43, was busted Wednesday for fatally slashing a union steamfitter, Tommy Bailey, 43, aboard a Brooklyn L train last Friday.