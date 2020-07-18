NYC street artists are remaking city on quarantine one mural at a time. Take a look.

Artists paint on a boarded-up building amid coronavirus closures and protests in the East Village on June 19, 2020, in New York City.

Gotham/Getty Images

Street artists found new canvases across New York City during the coronavirus lockdown.

When restaurants, stores, and museums boarded up their windows, people filled the plywood with words, pictures, and scribbles.

Some pieces reflect emotionally charged moments during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

These photos show what it's like to walk through the streets of New York City right now, full of murals and messages.

Artists in NYC have found an unconventional canvas around the city during the coronavirus pandemic — boarded-up storefronts. In July, The New York Times reported on colorful mural popping up across the city on the plywood covering stores.

Street art is on display on the boarded-up windows of Sunspel in SoHo on June 20, 2020 in New York City.

Many businesses boarded up their windows when they closed for the lockdown, Ben Yakas wrote for the Gothamist.

Street artists are seen working on boarded-up buildings amid coronavirus closures and anti-racism protests in SoHo on June 16, 2020, in New York City.

Some looting broke out in May and June amid Black Lives Matter protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in police custody. To protect their stores, more businesses boarded up their windows. It's unclear if there is any connection between the vandalism and the protests.

Artists paint on the boarded-up windows of a building in SoHo on June 20, 2020, in New York City.

Defined by the NYPD as marking up property with "intent to damage," graffiti is illegal.

Street art featuring the character Bart Simpson is on display in SoHo on June 21, 2020, in New York City.

A street artist named EASY who painted in the 1980s told The Times that today, it feels safer. Back then, people thought graffiti writers in certain neighborhoods were painting secret messages about endangering others, he said.

Street art is displayed on a boarded up 7-Eleven store in the East Village on June 19, 2020, in New York City.

Wearing a mask is normal during the pandemic. This makes it easier for street artists to hide their identity around any potential surveillance cameras, NYT reporter David Gonzalez wrote.