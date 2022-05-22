NYC street food vendor attacked in Times Square with milk crate, traffic cones, video shows

New York City police have released video of a man who they say attacked a street food vendor in Times Square with a milk crate and traffic cones earlier this month in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect.

The unknown man became involved in a verbal argument with the 57-year-old food vendor around 6:15 p.m. on May 14 on the corner of 7th Avenue and West 40th Street, police said. It was unclear what led to the dispute.

The argument turned physical, according to police, when the suspect began kicking and punching the victim.

The suspect allegedly picked up a milk crate and struck the food vendor over the head before hurling multiple traffic cones from the street at the victim.

The suspect fled the scene and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where police said he was treated and released.

Police described the suspect as a male with a dark complexion, athletic build and short dark hair. He is believed to be 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, back sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a backpack and gray Crocs, according to police.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).