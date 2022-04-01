NYC student stabbed in Manhattan high school brawl; loaded gun locks down high school across town

A teenage boy was stabbed during a brawl in a Manhattan charter school Friday — and hours later, a school across town went into lockdown when a teacher found a loaded gun in a music room, police and sources said.

In the stabbing incident, two students, ages 16 and 17, got into an argument at about 10:55 a.m. in a fourth-floor hallway in The High School for Climate Justice on E. 96 St. near First Ave. in Yorkville, police said.

The feud turned violent, and the 16-year-old stabbed his 17-year-old classmate in the back and ribs, said police.

Medics rushed the 17-year-old to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. The 16-year-old was treated for a laceration to his hand at the scene.

Five teens involved in the clash were arrested, said cops. Charges against them were pending Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight. Officials at East Harlem Tutorial Project, the network that runs the charter school, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Later in the school day, a Manhattan Valley high school went on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone with a gun, said law enforcement and other sources.

Edward Reynolds West Side High School on W. 102nd St. near Amsterdam Ave., a transfer school for older students who have fallen behind on credits, went on “hard lockdown” about 2 p.m. after a student reported “an unknown male...walking around with an alleged firearm inside of the building,” sources said.

The gun was passed from student to student inside a backpack throughout the day, sources said. A music teacher found the loaded 9 mm pistol sitting on a drum, said the sources.

There were no immediate arrests.