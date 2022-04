The Daily Beast

Kena Betancur/AFP via GettyNew York prosecutors charged nine people Tuesday in what they claim was a multi-state sex trafficking operation that coerced women into prostituting themselves for the ringleaders’ gain—and viciously beat them if they worked for someone else.According to the indictment, the nine participants recruited women—many of them immigrants from China without legal status in the U.S.—to travel to hotels across the country to engage in prostitution, then collected the proceeds fo