NYC subway attacks continue with slashing assault in Brooklyn

A 35-year-old man was slashed in the neck at a Brooklyn subway station — the latest in an alarming string of unprovoked assaults — police said Friday.

The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital in stable condition as cops looked for his attacker.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday inside the IRT station at Eastern Parkway and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights.

The attacker, clad in a green puffy jacket, confronted the victim on the stairwell and slashed him before running off, according to police.

The incident came four days into a promised crackdown by the city on subway crime, with an emphasis on getting help for the mentally ill and the homeless, some of whom have been involved in high-profile transit attacks.

Through Sunday, major crime in the nation’s largest subway system was up 61% so far this year, largely driven by sharp surges in robberies and grand larcenies. Horrifying incidents driving the surge include last month’s murder of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a train in the Times Square station, allegedly by a homeless man. Just this week, a Bronx straphanger was struck with a pipe and a Brooklyn commuter was nearly assaulted with a hatchet.

Meanwhile, the MTA says it recently found more than 350 homeless people camping out in subway tunnels and stations across the city during an inspection earlier this month.

Transit crews and homeless outreach workers found 29 homeless encampments in subway tunnels and another 89 in stations when they surveyed the system over 12 hours from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, the MTA said Thursday.