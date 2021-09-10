NYC subway breakdown blamed on 'power off' button being hit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent power outage that disrupted half of New York City's subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers was likely caused by someone accidentally pressing an “Emergency Power Off” button, according to investigations released Friday.

Outside investigators looking into the disruption on the night of Aug. 29 said there was a “strong possibility” that the button was accidentally pressed since the plastic guard designed to prevent accidental activation was missing, according to a pair of reports released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains, giving a black eye to a sprawling transit system that has since been hit with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Hochul ordered a full review of operation control centers across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to identify and fix potential weaknesses.

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in a fully functioning subway system, and it is our job to restore that confidence," Hochul said in a statement.

The breakdown affected the subway system’s numbered lines plus the L train for several hours beginning shortly after 9 p.m. that Sunday. Officials have said restoration of service was delayed because passengers on two of the stuck trains walked out onto the tracks by themselves rather than waiting for rescuers.

The button was pushed after a power dip lasting several milliseconds at 8:25 p.m. and the subsequent discovery that several pieces of mechanical equipment at the New York City Transit Rail Control Center stopped functioning.

Control center staff worked to get the equipment back into service. Then someone pushed the emergency button, causing all electrical equipment connected to one of the power distribution units at the center to lose power at 9:06 p.m. Power was restored by 10:30 p.m., according to the reports.

Officials blamed the loss of power on human error and the failure to restore power for 84 minutes to inadequate organizational structure and a lack of guidelines.

MTA acting chair and chief executive officer Janno Lieber said the agency will immediately reorganize how it maintains and manages the key systems that support the control center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lee statue base reassembled after failed time capsule search

    Workers returned Friday to the site in Richmond where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century, but won't resume their search for a 134-year-old time capsule state officials believe is buried in the statue's enormous granite pedestal. Crews spent about 12 hours Thursday removing massive stones and digging in search of the 1887 time capsule, but were unable to find it. Work was underway Friday to reassemble the pedestal pieces that were removed, but crews do not plan to spend any more time digging for the capsule, said Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state agency managing the job.

  • COVID-19 vaccines hold strong against Delta, protection waning in older adults

    Three U.S. studies suggest COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against hospitalization and death, even in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant, but vaccine protection appears to be waning among older populations, especially among those 75 and older. U.S. data on hospitalization from nine states during the period when the Delta variant was dominant also suggests that the Moderna Inc vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalizations among individuals of all ages than vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer Inc or Johnson & Johnson.

  • Biden Shifts Balance of FERC to Democrats With a Nomination

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate a Washington utility regulator to fill the remaining open seat at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, potentially tipping the panel’s balance of power in favor of Democrats.Willie Phillips Jr., the chair of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, would replace former FERC Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who stepped down at the end of last month. Phillips’s appointment, if confirmed by the Senate, would give the top U.S.

  • Pro-Trump lawyers face $200,000 legal bill for 'frivolous' election case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Michigan officials on Wednesday demanded that lawyers who unsuccessfully sued to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat in the state pay about $200,000 to reimburse for legal fees and related costs. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ruled last month that state and local election officials in Michigan were entitled to reimbursement of their legal fees, but has not yet determined the exact amount. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked for about $20,000.

  • Driver slams into taxi stopped on Missouri highway. Inside, 2 men were shot, police say

    In a fight with his passenger, the taxi driver pulled a gun and both men were shot, cops say.

  • Fighter pilots recall mission to take down Flight 93 on 9/11

    Two fighter pilots scrambled into their F-16s on 9/11, knowing that it might be their last mission.

  • A Pilot Spent 17 Years Building a 1:3 Scale Replica of the B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber—and Yes, It Flies

    Jack Bally's creation is one of the most impressive homebuilt planes you will ever see.

  • The Ford F-150 Lightning's massive frunk is packed with useful features - take a closer look

    The electric Ford F-150 Lightning's front trunk offers loads of extra storage space and four power outlets. Plus, it can double as a cooler.

  • Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

    This is an incredible discovery!

  • Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

    This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.

  • Review: The $23,000 Hyundai Venue Denim compact SUV is an absolute steal for the price

    The $22,050 Hyundai Venue Denim is blue inside and out. Blue paint, blue seats, a blue steering wheel - it's the perfect way to buy style on a budget.

  • Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

    Powered by 36 electric jet engines, Lilium's fifth-generation demonstrator is an example of how quickly the eVTOL revolution is moving forward.

  • I'm a flight attendant. Here are 17 things I wish passengers would stop doing.

    A flight attendant and her crew share the biggest mistakes people make when they fly, from taking off their shoes to leaving children unattended.

  • Tesla Model S Plaid takes top time at Nurburgring from Taycan

    Elon Musk said at the Tesla Model S Plaid's reveal that the company might take the car back to the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a lap time. Well, now it has, and it's fast enough to dethrone its arch-rival, the Porsche Taycan, making Tesla the fastest electric sedan at the track. Musk also claims that the car was completely stock, and the video does indeed show the car being driven with the infamous yoke-style steering wheel.

  • How we would fix the Chevrolet Camaro

    To begin, we could think of no better candidate than today's sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Since the beginning of 2019, Chevrolet has sold around 87,000 Camaros, according to sales data collected by Good Car Bad Car. By contrast, the Dodge Challenger, whose platform is eight years older and not available as a convertible, moved around 144,000 units.

  • 700-Horsepower Camaro Built To The Teeth Without Boost

    Big block Chevy Camaro blows away the competition with nothing more than a gigantic engine.

  • Driver, two dogs killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Kansas City’s Northland

    Witnesses told police that the female driver was seen headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35/Interstate 29 near Missouri 210 highway. The crash occurred just past Chouteau Trafficway, about three miles away.

  • 7 Reasons You Might Want to Invest in Arcimoto Now

    While Founder and CEO of Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), Mark Frohnmayer, admits that the 2nd quarter “wasn’t all roses,” there are some who are incredibly bullish on $FUV and all for good reason. First of all, these ultra-efficient fun utility vehicles (FUVs) were designed to provide safe, affordable and sustainable transportation options to big city dwellers. The engineers at Arcimoto can build 4 FUVs using the same material as 1 Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). They provide 4-times the on-road efficiency of oth

  • The Lucid Air is almost here. Here's how it stacks up to the Tesla Model S.

    Lucid Motors is on the brink of delivering its first vehicle: the Air sedan. Here's how it stacks up to the king of EV sedans, the Tesla Model S.

  • 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport First Drive | A charismatic outlier

    It's a characterful sport sedan that makes for an interesting alternative to similarly softer and more civilized choices like the BMW M340i or Audi S4. It is hampered by some familiar Lexus problems, but it has enough to like that the right buyer can happily overlook the shortcomings. Before diving too deep into the driving impressions, let's go over what was done to create the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport.