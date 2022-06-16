NYC subway rider dies after getting caught in train's door

A man was dragged to his death after his clothing and foot got caught in the door of a subway car while he was trying to get off the train in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, authorities said. The New York resident, believed to be in his 30s, died after he became caught between train doors that closed and did not reopen when the train started moving again, police said.

The accident occurred at the Avenue M stop in Brooklyn's Marine Park neighborhood, according to CBS New York. He was riding the Q train.

The New York City Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but officials who spoke with local reporters said the man was dragged along train tracks as the subway proceeded on to its next destination.

Personnel at the New York City Transit Authority said on Twitter early Thursday morning that northbound Q trains were experiencing delays "while emergency teams respond to a person who was struck by a train at Avenue M."

A similar accident happened in Boston in April, when a man was dragged to his death after one of his arms became trapped between subway car doors that were malfunctioning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

