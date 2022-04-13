NYC subway shooting suspect faces federal terrorism charge

The suspect in the New York City subway shooting that left at least 23 injured on Tuesday is now facing one federal terrorism charge.

Frank R. James, whom officials have identified as the suspect behind the subway shooting, is being charged with violating a federal statute that prohibits terrorism acts and other violent attacks against systems of mass transit.

During a press conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced that James, who was officially named a suspect in the investigation earlier that day, had been apprehended by authorities.

“We got him,” Adams declared. “We got him.”

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace told reporters during the briefing that James would be arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn and could face up to life in prison if convicted on the charge he faces.

Officials alleged that close to a dozen people were injured after James opened fire on a New York City subway train car, with 10 people sustaining gunshot wounds from the attack.

James was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after police responded to a Crime Stoppers tip. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident and was transported to a police department facility. The motive behind the attack still remains unclear.

“Yesterday was a dark day for all of us. But the bright spots of the incredible heroism of our fellow New Yorkers helping each other in a time of crisis, the quick response by our first responders, and the hard work by all of our law enforcement partners that has been ongoing truly shines bright,” Peace said in a statement.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig noted James previously had nine other arrests, dating back as far as 1992. However, Essig said he had no felony convictions.

Officials noted during the news conference that they had found no record of the FBI investigating the suspect prior to the Tuesday attack.

