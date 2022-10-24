NYC subway shove victim's mother says son ‘completely traumatized,’ ‘can’t move’

The mother of the 32-year-old man seen on video being violently shoved onto subway tracks in New York City is now speaking out, saying her son is "completely traumatized" and "can’t move."

Audrey Martin, identified by Fox5 NY as the mother of victim David Martin, made the remarks following the incident that unfolded Friday afternoon in the city’s Brooklyn borough.

"My son is completely traumatized," Martin told the station. "He can't move, he can't cash his check. He can't work."

As of Monday, the suspect pictured in surveillance photos and video has not been caught.

The New York City Police Department said the unidentified man was standing on the subway platform and intentionally, without being provoked, charged at Martin, who was walking by, shoving him onto the tracks. The victim was not struck by the train but did sustain physical injuries as a result of the assault.

David Martin, a waiter at a restaurant in Manhattan, suffered a broken collarbone and bruises, according to the New York Post.

In the wake of the attack, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled new initiatives in a bid to keep the city’s "subways safe and address transit crime," including a ramped-up police presence and "two new dedicated units at psychiatric centers to help provide those experiencing serious mental health illness with the assistance they need," the governor’s office said.

But Audrey Martin reportedly panned the effort, telling Fox5 NY that "it’s all grandstanding."

"Everyone wants to grandstand. Hochul says she has 50 beds for the homeless. Fifty beds for the people who are mentally ill. Fifty? Are you serious?" the station quoted her as saying.

Martin also said, "I think they are scapegoating the police" and that "we have a city that is under crisis," Fox5 NY reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.