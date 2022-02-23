NYC Subways to Roll Out Platform Barriers in Pilot Program

(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to start installing platform doors at three New York City subway stations as it moves to test a quick way to increase rider confidence in the nation’s largest transit system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The agency will launch a pilot program in Manhattan and Queens to install the barriers. The doors will be tested out at Times Square on the 7 line platform, Third Avenue on the L line, and at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue-JFK Airport stop on the E train, Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday on 1010 WINS.

The MTA has faced growing calls to install platform doors and boost security following the death in January of Michelle Go, who was pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station, and after a string of violent incidents on the subway this past weekend.

The city, meanwhile, has begun a program to remove riders who use the transit network for shelter, and police officers will work to reduce fare evasion, drug use and smoking on the system.

“It doesn’t work in a lot of places,” Lieber said of the platform doors, in an interview Wednesday on NY1. “It’s going to take a while. We’re going to put the money together, which is a little complicated.”

The MTA is working to bring riders back to the subways as many people are still avoiding public transportation during the pandemic and as working from home becomes a way of life. The agency needs to restore ridership to pre-pandemic levels to boost farebox revenue and address an estimated $1.4 billion budget deficit in 2025 once federal aid runs out.

Ridership Rebounding

Weekday subway ridership has rebounded to about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, from below 50% in January as omicron cases took off.

Story continues

The agency plans to discuss the safety initiative at its monthly board meeting Thursday. It’s the result of a task force that Lieber formed in December with city officials to address a spike in trespassing onto the tracks.

The MTA will also deploy thermal and laser technology to detect track trespassing, Lieber said on 1010 WINS.

The door program would create a barrier between the platform and the tracks in an effort to prevent people from either falling or being pushed onto the rails, or going onto the tracks to retrieve dropped items, such as cell phones.

The agency may expand the effort to other stations, Lieber said. The MTA didn’t immediately respond to a question on when the pilot program will begin.

“We can find some money for these initial pilots and then see if we can go bigger,” Lieber said on 1010 WINS.

A key obstacle to a broad introduction of the barriers is that most stations may not be able to accommodate them.

An MTA report from 2019 found that platform doors would fit in fewer than 30% of stations and would be feasible in only 128 of the 472 subway stations. Due to challenges relating to aligning train doors and platform gates, the barriers could only be implemented at 41 stations right now according to the report.

(Updates with board meeting in 8th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.