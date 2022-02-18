NYC sues owner of UWS building where sidewalk shed has stood for 15 years

NEW YORK -- New York City is suing the owner of an Upper West Side building where a sidewalk shed has been in front for 15 years.

Jacob Weinreb, the principal of Weinreb Management, is accused of failing to correct hazardous defects on the façade of the West 86th Street building and 10 others.

Tenants told CBS2 last summer that despite the shed and the addition of scaffolding, no work had been done.

The city says Weinreb has accumulated hundreds of violations, including fire violations, and that the buildings pose an imminent threat.

