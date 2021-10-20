NYC summer youth program defrauded out of $20,000 in Queens

Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Instead of nurturing the teens in their care, a worksite coordinator and his assistant stole nearly $20,000 from a city summer youth program, Queens prosecutors said Wednesday.

The city’s Summer Youth Employment Program is intended to provide job opportunities to Queens teenagers as well as funding for literacy services, after school programs and more.

But Rahmello Poole, 27, and his assistant, Mariah Moore, 23, pocketed a portion of the money, submitting fake timesheets for real but inactive program participants and cashing debit cards used to pay them, authorities allege.

“These defendants found a way to manipulate the system to enrich themselves by withdrawing funds from the debit cards and making point of sale transactions,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Poole’s job included providing oversight for the teenagers’ work areas and processing their timesheets, authorities said. In this role, Poole had access to debit cards that were used to pay the workers and the PIN numbers.

Moore, his administrative clerk, was responsible for organizing and entering timesheets into the system’s payroll database. Debit cards were used to pay some workers in lieu of direct deposits into bank accounts.

Katz said an agent with the city’s Department of Investigation audited the records and found 13 youth workers who were registered with the program but were not actually employed in the summer of 2018.

Yet, there were timesheets created for those participants and debit cards used to pay for the hours they supposedly worked.

Moore allegedly logged the false work hours and Poole is accused of approving those timesheets.

According to a criminal complaint, Poole loaded debit cards with $10,144 and withdrew $9,330 from ATMs for his own personal use.

Moore is accused of fraudulently uploading $8,043 and made ATM withdrawals totaling $7,582.

The two are charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, defrauding the government and tampering with public records.

“Thankfully, when the parents of the teenage participants received paperwork showing wages their children never received, they alerted the Central Queens Y,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett. “The Central Queens Y double-checked and then notified the City Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), and DYCD reported the financial discrepancies to DOI for further investigation.”

If convicted Poole and Moore face between two and seven years in prison.

